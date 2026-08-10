Reader offer to watch British Asian drama Never Had A Chance

Award-winning British Asian drama, Never Had A Chance, will be released in select cinemas nationwide from Friday (14), following a successful festival run that included a Best Feature win at the Kingston International Film Festival and the London Independent Film Festival.

Set across Hounslow, Southall and west London and rooted in the life and culture of west London's Punjabi community, the film explores identity, friendship and the desire for a second chance, according to the makers.

Directed by Jazz Bhalla and starring Amar Chaggar, the film aims to bring difficult subjects within the British Asian community into the open.

Chaggar said, “This film was an opportunity to say, it’s time we make some noise about the problems we’re facing,’ and hopefully create positive change moving forward.”

Eastern Eye readers have the chance to win two tickets to the screening of the movie at Vue Leicester Square at 8.40pm on August 14.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday, August 12 at 5pm. Winners will be selected at random, and the editor’s decision is final.

Send your request to daksha.ganatra@amg.biz with full name, address, and contact telephone number.