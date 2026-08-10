UK TEMPERATURES could reach 36C (97F) or higher this week as the country faces its fifth heatwave of the summer, with possible disruption to railway lines and power networks.
Monday will be slightly cooler before temperatures rise from Tuesday. Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said Wednesday and Thursday could see temperatures reach the mid-30s across England and Wales, with Thursday the most likely hottest day, The Guardian reported.
“But Thursday, at this stage, looks the most likely hottest day of the week. So 36C is a fairly reasonable probability locally … and there’s a small chance it could get even higher than that.”
The Met Office is considering rare amber or red extreme heat warnings. Wales and half of England are in drought, with more areas expected to be declared affected.
Fifth UK heatwave could push temperatures to 36C
Yellow heat-health alerts are in place across parts of England until 9pm Tuesday and could be extended. Health officials have warned of risks to vulnerable people, health and social care.
More than 25 million people face water-use restrictions, with millions under hosepipe bans, according to the Environment Agency.
Sunday was the 34th day this year when temperatures exceeded 30C somewhere in the UK, matching the 1995 record.
The Guardian reported that two record-breaking heatwaves in May and June were linked to more than 2,800 excess deaths. Two further heatwaves in July came with the driest July in England and Wales since records began in 1836.
Copernicus said average temperatures across western Europe reached 21.61C for June-July, breaking the 2022 record. Globally, 2026 is just behind 2024 and 2025 as the hottest on record.