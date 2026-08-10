Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Fifth UK heatwave could push temperatures to 36C

Wales and half of England are in drought, with more areas expected to be declared affected.

UK heatwave

The Met Office is considering rare amber or red extreme heat warnings.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 10, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

UK TEMPERATURES could reach 36C (97F) or higher this week as the country faces its fifth heatwave of the summer, with possible disruption to railway lines and power networks.

Monday will be slightly cooler before temperatures rise from Tuesday. Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said Wednesday and Thursday could see temperatures reach the mid-30s across England and Wales, with Thursday the most likely hottest day, The Guardian reported.

“But Thursday, at this stage, looks the most likely hottest day of the week. So 36C is a fairly reasonable probability locally … and there’s a small chance it could get even higher than that.”

The Met Office is considering rare amber or red extreme heat warnings. Wales and half of England are in drought, with more areas expected to be declared affected.

Fifth UK heatwave could push temperatures to 36C

Yellow heat-health alerts are in place across parts of England until 9pm Tuesday and could be extended. Health officials have warned of risks to vulnerable people, health and social care.

More than 25 million people face water-use restrictions, with millions under hosepipe bans, according to the Environment Agency.

Sunday was the 34th day this year when temperatures exceeded 30C somewhere in the UK, matching the 1995 record.

The Guardian reported that two record-breaking heatwaves in May and June were linked to more than 2,800 excess deaths. Two further heatwaves in July came with the driest July in England and Wales since records began in 1836.

Copernicus said average temperatures across western Europe reached 21.61C for June-July, breaking the 2022 record. Globally, 2026 is just behind 2024 and 2025 as the hottest on record.

droughtextreme heatmet officeuk heatwave
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Reader offer to watch British Asian drama Never Had A Chance
News

Reader offer to watch British Asian drama Never Had A Chance

uk-drought-farmers
News

UK drought puts food security at risk as crop yields fall

Bristol-airport-chaos
News

Bristol Airport faces travel chaos after runway closure

anti-radicalisation-prevent
News

Children aged 11 to 15 lead extreme right-wing referrals, data shows

More For You

Travelodge

A domestic abuse survivor says a hotel room she believed was safe became the scene of another attack

iStock

Travelodge guest fleeing domestic abuse assaulted after receptionist gave abuser room key over seizure claim

  • The woman said a Travelodge receptionist gave her alleged abuser a key to her room.
  • She said he attacked her before returning and kicking the hotel room door off its hinges.
  • Travelodge said its policy of never confirming a guest's room details was not followed.

A domestic abuse victim has told she was attacked in her Travelodge hotel room after staff allegedly gave her abusive partner a key, raising questions over how hotels protect guests fleeing violence.

The woman, who named Lucy as reported in BBC, stayed at a London Travelodge in October 2025, hoping to spend one night away from an abusive relationship that had left her "frightened and exhausted".

Keep ReadingShow less