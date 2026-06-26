Zayn Malik faces fresh career uncertainty amid reports of management split after Louis Tomlinson row

Highlights

Reports claim Zayn Malik and his long-time manager have parted ways by mutual agreement.

The alleged split follows unverified claims of an altercation with Louis Tomlinson linked to a proposed Netflix project.

Recent health issues and cancelled tour dates have added to questions surrounding the singer's solo career.

Zayn Malik is facing renewed uncertainty over his solo career following reports that he has parted ways with his manager, adding another twist to a difficult period marked by cancelled concerts, health concerns and allegations of a fallout with former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

According to reports, the management split comes after claims that an alleged altercation between Malik and Tomlinson disrupted plans for a Netflix road-trip series. Neither the reported management departure nor the alleged incident has been officially confirmed by those involved.

Reports claim Malik is searching for new management

Several outlets have reported that Malik and his manager mutually agreed to end their professional relationship after reaching a point where they could no longer continue working together.

An unnamed source quoted in the reports claimed: "Things reached a point where his management felt they couldn't do anything else, and they recently resigned. Now he is looking for the third manager of his solo career. It's not a good look."

If accurate, the reported departure would leave Malik looking for new representation as he continues to navigate his post-One Direction career.

Alleged Louis Tomlinson incident remains unverified

The reported management exit follows allegations that Malik and Tomlinson were involved in a confrontation during work connected to a proposed Netflix series.

Tabloid reports alleged that the pair had been filming a road-trip programme across the US reflecting on their One Direction years and the death of Liam Payne before the project was derailed.

The same reports claimed Malik made offensive remarks about Tomlinson's late mother, Johannah Deakin, before allegedly striking the singer and causing a cut to his head. They also suggested Tomlinson's sisters, Phoebe and Lottie, unfollowed Malik on Instagram after the claims emerged.

However, Netflix has not publicly confirmed that the project has been cancelled, and neither Malik nor Tomlinson has commented on the allegations. The claims remain unverified and are based on anonymous sources.

Health setbacks have disrupted comeback plans

The latest reports come shortly after Malik cancelled several US tour dates as well as two UK arena performances after being hospitalised with an undisclosed illness.

In a message shared on Instagram at the time, the singer said he had been "unexpectedly recovering" and thanked hospital staff, including doctors, nurses and a cardiologist, for their care.

The cancellations interrupted what had been expected to be another chapter in Malik's solo career, with new music and live performances planned.

Questions remain over Malik's next move

While Malik has continued to release music since leaving One Direction, recent headlines have focused more on reported disputes and cancelled appearances than his work.

With the alleged disagreement with Tomlinson, the reported end of his management partnership and recent health issues all making headlines, questions remain over what comes next for the singer.

For now, neither Malik nor Tomlinson has publicly addressed the reported confrontation, leaving much of the speculation surrounding the incident unconfirmed.