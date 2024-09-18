Zayn Malik crashes TV show to announce first solo tour

Zayn has confirmed to fans that he will soon be making his onstage debut

Zayn Malik (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

ZAYN MALIK has revealed plans for his first-ever solo tour, nearly ten years after his departure from One Direction. The announcement came during a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon, where he left the host and audience buzzing with anticipation.

During the episode aired on Tuesday (17), Zayn, 31, took to the stage unexpectedly. He presented Fallon with a note that read, “Hey Jimmy, great to see you, mate. I’m going on my first-ever solo tour this autumn! When you’re done picking apples with your friends, come check out my ‘Stairway to the Sky Tour‘ across the US and UK. An official announcement will follow tomorrow.”

This cheeky revelation left Fallon momentarily speechless and thrilled the audience.

Zayn’s tour marks a significant milestone in his solo career, especially following the release of his latest album, Room Under The Stairs, which debuted in May 2024.

The album features popular tracks like “What I Am” and “Love Like This,” further establishing his presence as a solo artist.

Zayn had previously performed to a sold-out crowd in London earlier this year, which heightened expectations for the upcoming tour.

In recent years, Zayn has candidly discussed the challenges of performing, including his struggles with anxiety and mental health. He expressed the emotional toll of being a solo performer, noting that he often felt more vulnerable on stage. In a heartfelt op-ed, he shared his desire for transparency with fans, explaining why he chose to address his health openly rather than provide misleading statements.

Zayn has been actively engaging with fans on social media, sharing a teaser video that captures him in a picturesque meadow, hinting at new beginnings. “I know it took a while but we’re here,” he proclaims in the clip, resonating with many who have followed his journey since his One Direction days.

Meanwhile there are reports that One Direction may reunite. Since their indefinite hiatus in 2015, fans have eagerly awaited the band’s return. The group—Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik—was formed by Simon Cowell on The X Factor in 2010.

To mark their 10th anniversary in July 2020, they launched an interactive website featuring a timeline of the band’s journey, along with music videos, artwork, and behind-the-scenes content.

Later, Liam Payne expressed hope for a reunion. Niall Horan, in 2021, reflected on the intensity of fan attention during the band’s peak, saying he now understands it, though it was challenging at the time.

Zayn’s 2024 tour dates

23 October — San Francisco at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

25 October — Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

27 October — Los Angeles at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

30 October — Washington at The Anthem

2 November — New York at Hammerstein Ballroom

20 November — Edinburgh at O2 Academy

23 November — Leeds at O2 Academy

24 November — Manchester at O2 Apollo

26 November — London at Eventim Apollo

29 November— Wolverhampton at Wolverhampton The Halls

3 December — Newcastle at O2 City Hall

For more details, click here