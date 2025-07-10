Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Priyanka Chopra shuts down criticism after choosing hot dog over vada pav in viral video

The Heads of State star dismissed the outrage with humour and questioned the idea of a cultural checklist for being desi.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses for pictures during the inauguration of NMACC

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 10, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

 
     
  • Priyanka Chopra sparked online backlash after picking a hot dog over vada pav in a red carpet food round
    •  
  • The Heads of State star responded with a cheeky Instagram Story: “Didn’t know there was a syllabus for being desi”
    •  
  • Influencers and fans debated her food choices, calling her selection “un-Indian”
    •  
  • Chopra stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State, now streaming on Prime Video
    •  
 

Priyanka Chopra found herself at the centre of a heated food debate this week, but she’s not taking it lying down. After her red carpet interview clip from the Heads of State premiere went viral, where she picked a hot dog over vada pav, social media was flooded with comments questioning her “desi” credentials. But Chopra wasn’t having any of it and gave a pointed yet humorous reply to the unexpected backlash.

   Priyanka Chopra attends Amazon's "Heads Of State" World Premiere Getty Images

 


Fans question her desi tag after viral red carpet moment

 

It all started at the Heads of State premiere, where Chopra participated in a rapid-fire food round. When asked to choose between popular dishes, she said her mood would dictate whether she picked empanadas or samosas and responded “both” when it came to enchiladas versus chicken tikka masala.

But it was her swift answer when asked to choose between vada pav and hot dog that stirred things up. Without hesitation, she said, “I love a vada pav, but hot dog is my weakness.” The clip quickly gained traction, especially after a content creator reposted it with commentary questioning her loyalty to Indian street food.

 


Chopra hits back with humour

 

Priyanka responded to the online noise with an Instagram Story that made her stance clear. Sharing Sidhu’s edited reel, she wrote, “Wow bro! Didn’t know there was a syllabus for being desi. It’s not that serious,” adding a few laughing emojis to lighten the tone.

The remark struck a chord with many fans who appreciated her straightforwardness, while others continued to dissect her choices in comment threads and meme pages.

 Priyanka Chopra  Priyanka Chopra shared her take on the food debate via Instagram StoriesInstagram Screengrab/priyankachopra

 


A busy season for Priyanka with Heads of State and Indian comeback

 

The debate comes amid a packed year for Chopra. Her action-comedy film Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie sees the trio involved in a chaotic mission as mismatched operatives trying to stop an international threat. While the film has received mixed reviews, Chopra’s performance has been praised for its energy and comic timing.

Meanwhile, she’s also preparing to return to Indian cinema with SSMB 29, directed by RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The adventure film is said to be inspired by the Indiana Jones-style genre and stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Chopra was spotted shooting in Hyderabad earlier this year.

 

  John Cena, Priyanka Chopra and Ilya Naishuller attend the photocall for "Heads Of State"Getty Images


Food preferences do not equal cultural betrayal, say fans

 

While some social media users mocked her food picks, many rallied in her support, pointing out that liking international food doesn’t negate her desi identity. “She’s lived all over the world, let her eat what she wants,” wrote one user. Others highlighted the absurdity of the backlash, with one tweet reading, “This is why we can’t have nice things. She says hot dog and suddenly she’s not Indian enough?”

In the end, Priyanka Chopra’s message was simple: taste is personal, and gatekeeping someone’s cultural authenticity based on food choices is more embarrassing than funny.

heads of stateprime videosocial mediaindian celebritiespriyanka chopra jonas

Related News

Navratri festival in Wembley
UK

Navratri festival in Wembley faces objections

Bianca Censori
Entertainment

Bianca Censori poses nearly nude in photos taken by Kanye West raising fresh questions about control

SBI UK cuts mortgage rates
Business

SBI UK cuts mortgage rates

Amanda Anisimova
Tennis

Amanda Anisimova stuns Aryna Sabalenka to reach maiden Wimbledon final

More For You

HYBE Cine Fest 2025
HYBE Cine Fest 2025: How HYBE Cine Fest 2025 is India’s K-pop soft launch
Instagram/pvrpictures

HYBE Cine Fest 2025: BTS, TXT, and SEVENTEEN light up screens; here’s what it really means

You step into your local PVR today. The smell of popcorn hits you, but instead of previews for the latest Bollywood hit, the lobby is a sea of ARMY Bombs and CARAT Bong light sticks. Fans in TXT tees are swapping photocards. Someone’s already belting out a LE SSERAFIM chorus into a mic at the pop-up Noraebang station. Inside Screen 3? It isn’t a film, but a full-blown K-pop concert. Thousands of voices scream every word of BTS’s Dynamite, and tears well up during Jungkook’s solo. But this isn’t Seoul. It’s Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, all this weekend. And HYBE? They’re taking notes, big ones!

What is Hybe Cine fest?

HYBE Cine Fest 2025 is a three-day cinema event (from 10 to 12 July) that brings some of the biggest K-pop concert experiences to the big screen across India. Organised by South Korean entertainment giant HYBE in partnership with PVR INOX and Trafalgar Releasing, the fest features full-length concert films from BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, and Katseye. Expect stadium-level production with cinematic visuals, surround sound, and collective fan chants, everything fans love about a K-pop concert, recreated inside a cinema.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cierra Ortega

Cierra Ortega addresses her Love Island USA exit in a TikTok video

Instagram/cierra.ortega

Cierra Ortega apologises after Love Island USA exit over resurfaced racist post

Highlights

  • Cierra Ortega has exited Love Island USA after a past social media post using a slur resurfaced.
  • The 25-year-old content creator said she “had no idea” the word was a racial slur.
  • Ortega apologised to the Asian community and said she accepts being removed from the show.
  • She revealed her family has been threatened and immigration authorities were called on them.

Cierra Ortega, a contestant on this season of Love Island USA, has publicly apologised after an old social media post containing a racial slur resurfaced, prompting her sudden exit from the popular reality series.

The 25-year-old Los Angeles-based content creator addressed the controversy in a video, expressing regret for using a derogatory term towards Asian people in a post made last year. Ortega, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, said she was unaware of the word’s offensive meaning at the time but took full responsibility.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna teams up with Allu Arjun again in Atlee’s next

Getty Images/Youtube Screengrab/Sun Pictures

Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in Atlee's sci-fi spectacle 'AA22xA6'

Highlights:

 
     
  • Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s big-budget sci-fi project AA22xA6.
    •  
  • The film already features Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur.
    •  
  • Rashmika has completed a look test and body scan in Los Angeles.
    •  
  • Film to release in multiple languages by late 2026 or early 2027.
    •  
 

Rashmika Mandanna is officially part of director Atlee’s highly ambitious sci-fi feature, tentatively titled AA22xA6. With Allu Arjun headlining the project, the casting of Rashmika not only reunites the Pushpa duo but also strengthens what is being called one of the biggest star ensembles in Indian cinema today. The Sun Pictures production already boasts names like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, and now Rashmika’s addition has significantly heightened the buzz.

 Allu Arjun teams up with Atlee for 376 million sci-fi  Director Atlee and Allu Arjun brainstorm futuristic concepts with top Hollywood VFX studios in LA  Youtube Screengrab  

Keep ReadingShow less
Kajol

Kajol says star kids face harsher pressure as Ibrahim Ali Khan gears up for Sarzameen

Getty Images

Kajol defends Ibrahim Ali Khan amid trolling, says star kids today face a do or die reality

Highlights:

  • Kajol says today’s star kids face intense pressure to succeed immediately.
  • She compares their experience to her own, where she had time and space to evolve.
  • The actor is starring as Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mother in the upcoming film Sarzameen.
  • Kajol stresses the importance of reinvention and praises new actors for adapting beyond films.

Kajol believes the new generation of star kids in Bollywood are under far more pressure than actors from her era. The actress, who will soon be seen in Sarzameen alongside debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, said young actors today are expected to prove themselves instantly, and harsh judgement follows if they don’t.

 Kajol  Kajol discusses star kids and the changing rules of BollywoodGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Cardi B wears blooming 3D flowers

Cardi B continues her bold fashion streak with floral runway glamour

Instagram/rahulmishra_7

Cardi B stuns in a 3D floral Rahul Mishra gown at Paris Couture Week

Highlights:

  • Cardi B wore a ruby-red custom Rahul Mishra gown with sculptural 3D flowers at Paris Couture Week.
  • The outfit followed her earlier dramatic appearance at Schiaparelli in a fringe dress with a live crow.
  • She’s currently working on her debut album Am I the Drama? and a beauty venture with Revolve.
  • The look featured diamond accessories, a sculpted bun, and smoky makeup to match the theatrical dress.

Cardi B took her fashion game to new heights in Paris, stepping out in a dramatic Rahul Mishra creation that fused red carpet glamour with runway sculpture. The rapper’s custom-made gown, featuring 3D blooming flowers and a shimmering ruby base, was a highlight at Paris Haute Couture Week, making it one of her most talked-about looks this season.

 Cardi B wears blooming 3D flowers Cardi B's red gown features 3D sculpted flowers and intricate embroideryInstagram/rahulmishra_7

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc