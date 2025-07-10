Priyanka Chopra shuts down criticism after choosing hot dog over vada pav in viral video

Highlights:

Priyanka Chopra sparked online backlash after picking a hot dog over vada pav in a red carpet food round

The Heads of State star responded with a cheeky Instagram Story: “Didn’t know there was a syllabus for being desi”

Influencers and fans debated her food choices, calling her selection “un-Indian”

Chopra stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State, now streaming on Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra found herself at the centre of a heated food debate this week, but she’s not taking it lying down. After her red carpet interview clip from the Heads of State premiere went viral, where she picked a hot dog over vada pav, social media was flooded with comments questioning her “desi” credentials. But Chopra wasn’t having any of it and gave a pointed yet humorous reply to the unexpected backlash.

Priyanka Chopra attends Amazon's "Heads Of State" World Premiere Getty Images





Fans question her desi tag after viral red carpet moment

It all started at the Heads of State premiere, where Chopra participated in a rapid-fire food round. When asked to choose between popular dishes, she said her mood would dictate whether she picked empanadas or samosas and responded “both” when it came to enchiladas versus chicken tikka masala.

But it was her swift answer when asked to choose between vada pav and hot dog that stirred things up. Without hesitation, she said, “I love a vada pav, but hot dog is my weakness.” The clip quickly gained traction, especially after a content creator reposted it with commentary questioning her loyalty to Indian street food.





Chopra hits back with humour

Priyanka responded to the online noise with an Instagram Story that made her stance clear. Sharing Sidhu’s edited reel, she wrote, “Wow bro! Didn’t know there was a syllabus for being desi. It’s not that serious,” adding a few laughing emojis to lighten the tone.

The remark struck a chord with many fans who appreciated her straightforwardness, while others continued to dissect her choices in comment threads and meme pages.

Priyanka Chopra shared her take on the food debate via Instagram Stories Instagram Screengrab/priyankachopra





A busy season for Priyanka with Heads of State and Indian comeback

The debate comes amid a packed year for Chopra. Her action-comedy film Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie sees the trio involved in a chaotic mission as mismatched operatives trying to stop an international threat. While the film has received mixed reviews, Chopra’s performance has been praised for its energy and comic timing.

Meanwhile, she’s also preparing to return to Indian cinema with SSMB 29, directed by RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The adventure film is said to be inspired by the Indiana Jones-style genre and stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Chopra was spotted shooting in Hyderabad earlier this year.

John Cena, Priyanka Chopra and Ilya Naishuller attend the photocall for "Heads Of State" Getty Images





Food preferences do not equal cultural betrayal, say fans

While some social media users mocked her food picks, many rallied in her support, pointing out that liking international food doesn’t negate her desi identity. “She’s lived all over the world, let her eat what she wants,” wrote one user. Others highlighted the absurdity of the backlash, with one tweet reading, “This is why we can’t have nice things. She says hot dog and suddenly she’s not Indian enough?”

In the end, Priyanka Chopra’s message was simple: taste is personal, and gatekeeping someone’s cultural authenticity based on food choices is more embarrassing than funny.