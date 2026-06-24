Alka Yagnik reflects on ‘difficult’ two-year health battle as she receives Padma Bhushan

Highlights

Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu

The singer spoke publicly about her health struggles over the past two years

She said she had stayed away from the spotlight and public appearances during that period

Yagnik described the honour as a symbol of resilience and hope

The veteran singer revealed a rare hearing disorder in 2024

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has opened up about her prolonged health challenges after receiving the Padma Bhushan, describing the national honour as a particularly emotional moment following what she called a "difficult" two years.

Yagnik was presented with India's third-highest civilian award by President Droupadi Murmu at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Shortly after the ceremony, the singer shared a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on her absence from public life and expressing gratitude to fans who supported her through her health struggles.

A return to the public eye

In her message, Yagnik revealed that she had largely withdrawn from public appearances and the spotlight over the past two years while dealing with health issues.

She thanked fans for their prayers, messages and encouragement, saying their support had helped her through a challenging period.

The singer described receiving the Padma Bhushan as a deeply humbling experience, adding that the recognition belonged not only to her but also to generations of listeners who had embraced her music throughout her career.

For Yagnik, the ceremony carried significance beyond professional recognition.

She said the honour represented strength, hope and resilience at a time when she is gradually returning to normal life. The singer added that attending the ceremony was important because it allowed her to share the moment with the fans who had stood by her during her recovery.

Yagnik also expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of India for conferring the award.

Health battle kept her away from the spotlight

The singer first spoke publicly about her health concerns in June 2024, when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder.

At the time, Yagnik said she experienced sudden hearing loss after stepping off a flight, a development that prompted her to step back from public engagements and focus on her recovery.

Her latest statement offered a rare glimpse into the personal challenges she has faced since then, while also signalling a gradual return to public life.

A celebrated musical legacy

One of the most recognisable voices in Indian cinema, Yagnik has enjoyed a career spanning several decades and remains among the most successful playback singers in Bollywood history.

She holds the distinction of recording one of the highest numbers of female solo songs in Hindi cinema, alongside legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

As she accepted the Padma Bhushan, Yagnik said she felt the love of millions who have been part of her journey, describing their faith and support as a constant source of strength throughout her career.