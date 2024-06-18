  • Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Alka Yagnik announces rare hearing disorder diagnosis

Singers Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, veteran actors Poonam Dhillon and Ila Arun have wished Yagnik speedy recovery.

Alka Yagnik (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Playback singer Alka Yagnik has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder.

In a post on Instagram on Monday night, Yagnik said she has been diagnosed with “sensory neural nerve hearing loss” due to a viral attack.

“To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action.

“It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack… This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware,” the 58-year-old singer wrote.

She asked her fans and followers to send their best wishes and “keep me in your prayers”.

Yagnik also cautioned people against hearing “very loud music and headphones”.

“One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life.

“With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour,” Yagnik said.

Singers Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, veteran actors Poonam Dhillon and Ila Arun have wished Yagnik speedy recovery.

“I had a feeling something was wrong… I’ll visit you once I return… May you recover quickly by God’s grace,” Nigam commented on Yagnik’s post.

Mahadevan said, “Praying for your speedy recovery Alkaji!! You are going to be absolutely ok and rocking as usual! Loads of love and best wishes.”

Arun said she is confident that Yagnik will recover with the help of “blessings and today’s best doctors”. “Soon we will be hearing your sweet voice. Love you always take care,” she added.

“So much Love for you & so many Duas and blessings. You will get all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful Healthy self soon. Love you,” said Dhillon.

Related Stories

NEWS
Daniel Radcliffe reflects on career journey after first Tony Award win
NEWS
Diljit Dosanjh brings Bhangra beats to Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’
NEWS
Priyanka cheers Angelina Jolie’s Tony win: ‘You’re a true inspiration’
NEWS
Rajkumar Hirani to attend Shanghai Intl Film Fest
NEWS
‘It’s a love story’: Anita Rani on her new book ‘Baby Does A Runner’
NEWS
Simone Ashley hopes to reprise her ‘Bridgerton’ role in season 4
NEWS
Singer Maithili Thakur performs at London’s Bhaktivedanta Temple
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt turns author with children’s picture book
NEWS
Fawad Khan’s ‘Barzakh’ to premiere on ZEE5 Global next month
NEWS
Movies to watch with your dad on ZEE5 Global for Father’s Day
NEWS
Badshah apologises to fans after Dallas concert stopped midway
NEWS
Nida Manzoor on directing Malala and Meera in ‘We Are Lady Parts’: I…

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Alka Yagnik announces rare hearing disorder diagnosis
Daniel Radcliffe reflects on career journey after first Tony Award…
Diljit Dosanjh brings Bhangra beats to Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight…
Priyanka cheers Angelina Jolie’s Tony win: ‘You’re a true inspiration’
Boris Johnson
Tories call on Boris Johnson to tackle Reform challenge
priyanka-gandhi-electoral-debut
Priyanka Gandhi to contest seat vacated by Rahul in her…

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×