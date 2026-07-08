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Air India rolls out new Boeing 787-9 on Mumbai-London Heathrow route

The airline's latest aircraft introduces Premium Economy and upgraded cabin interiors on one of its busiest international services.

Air India

Air India's new Boeing 787-9 has entered service on the Mumbai-London Heathrow route.

(Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJul 08, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Air India deploys its first Boeing 787-9 on the Mumbai-London Heathrow route.
  • New aircraft introduces Premium Economy alongside upgraded Business and Economy cabins.
  • The move forms part of the airline's ongoing fleet and passenger experience upgrade.

Air India has introduced its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the Mumbai-London Heathrow route, bringing upgraded cabins and a new Premium Economy offering to one of the airline's flagship international services.

The new aircraft is now operating flights AI131 and AI130 between Mumbai and London Heathrow. It is the first Boeing 787 built specifically for Air India, with cabin interiors installed during production and designed to reflect the airline's latest onboard product.

The Boeing 787-9 features a three-class cabin with 30 Business Class suites, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy seats.

The deployment also marks the introduction of Premium Economy on the Mumbai-London Heathrow route, giving passengers a choice between Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

Meanwhile, Air India's second daily service between Mumbai and London Heathrow will continue to operate with its upgraded Boeing 777-300ER, which also offers First Class.

Focus on comfort and technology

The new aircraft comes with several cabin upgrades aimed at improving the long-haul travel experience.

Business Class passengers will have fully flat beds with direct aisle access, wireless charging, larger entertainment screens and additional personal storage. Premium Economy offers wider seats, extra legroom and enhanced recline, while Economy Class has been fitted with redesigned seats intended to improve comfort on longer flights.

Across all cabins, passengers will have access to 4K entertainment screens, Bluetooth audio connectivity, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, power outlets and the Thales AVANT Up inflight entertainment system.

The airline has also refreshed its onboard offering with updated cabin lighting, redesigned amenity kits, new bedding, premium tableware and revised menus featuring Indian and international cuisine.

The latest deployment forms part of Air India's broader fleet modernisation programme as the airline continues upgrading its aircraft and onboard services across domestic and international routes.

boeing 7879fleet upgrademumbailondon heathrowpremium economyair india
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