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Trafalgar Strategy partners with Ani Kaprekar for India expansion

Partnership comes ahead of the UK-India trade deal taking effect this month

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Ani Kaprekar

Eastern Eye
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJul 01, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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GLOBAL advisory firm, Trafalgar Strategy, has partnered with British Indian business leader Ani Kaprekar as senior counsel for India, a statement said. The appointment comes ahead of the UK-India trade deal coming into force on July 15.

Kaprekar will work with Trafalgar Strategy's leadership team to advise clients on opportunities in India and the evolving UK-India relationship. He will support organisations on growth, market entry, partnerships, reputation and other business opportunities, the statement added.

Announcing the partnership, Jonathan Badyal, who leads India business, said the country represented "one of the most significant economic, technological and geopolitical opportunities of our time".

He said Kaprekar brought "a rare ability to connect the worlds of business, technology, culture, and creativity", alongside relationships across government, industry and the innovation sector.

"This partnership further strengthens our ability to help clients navigate and succeed" in the Indian market, while also supporting Indian companies looking to expand into the UK, he added.

Kaprekar said he had spent much of his career "building bridges between India and the world", helping technology founders, chief executives and organisations develop partnerships and growth across both markets.

He added, "The UK and India are entering a new era of collaboration across technology, innovation, investment, and the creative industries. I am excited to work alongside Jonathan and the Trafalgar Strategy team to help organisations unlock opportunity, build meaningful relationships and create lasting impact on both sides of the corridor and beyond."

Mumbai-born Kaprekar is co-founder of Tech India Advocates, a technology advocacy platform focused on the UK-India corridor. He also serves on the boards of Opera North and Rifco Theatre Company and advises the AI-focused think tank Diversity Economics Institute.

Last year, founding partner Giles Kenningham was joined by Andrew MacDougall, Badyal and Zoe Thorogood as partners, while the firm also opened an office in Dubai.

trafalgar strategyuk-india trade dealjonathan badyalani kaprekar
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