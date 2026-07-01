France, Norway and Mexico book places in FIFA World Cup last 16

KYLIAN MBAPPE scored twice as France beat Sweden 3-0 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday, while Norway and Mexico also advanced after winning their opening knockout-round matches.

Mbappe took his tally to six goals at the tournament, level with Lionel Messi at the top of the scoring charts, as France secured a comfortable win over Sweden at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The France forward also took his career World Cup tally to 18 goals in 18 matches, leaving him one behind Messi's all-time World Cup record of 19 goals.

Bradley Barcola scored France's other goal as Les Bleus moved into a last-16 meeting with Paraguay in Philadelphia on Saturday.

France were frustrated for much of the first half before Mbappe broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, cutting inside before firing home.

Barcola doubled the lead in the 53rd minute and Mbappe added his second in the 74th minute to complete the win.

"I know who I am and what I've got to do, but it's not just me, I think the team is perfectly aware of what we have to do here," Mbappe told beIN Sports.

Haaland rescues Norway

Earlier on Tuesday, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored an 86th-minute winner as Norway claimed their first World Cup knockout victory with a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Haaland struck after Amad Diallo had cancelled out Antonio Nusa's opener for Norway.

The Norwegians, who had lost both their previous opening knockout-round matches in 1938 and 1998, will face Brazil in the last 16 on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Haaland now has five goals at the tournament, one behind joint top scorers Messi and Mbappe.

Diallo almost forced extra time in injury time, but Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland saved his curling free-kick that was heading for the top corner.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken praised Haaland after the win.

"To score five goals in the World Cup in three games, for a little country like Norway... I wouldn't swap him for anyone," Solbakken said.

"Because he's the greatest goalscorer in the world of football today."

Mexico down Ecuador

In Tuesday's late match, co-hosts Mexico continued their unbeaten World Cup record at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca with a 2-0 victory over Ecuador.

Kick-off was delayed by an hour because of torrential rain and lightning before Mexico took control.

Julian Quinones opened the scoring after 22 minutes and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez made it 2-0 in the 31st minute.

Ecuador were unable to get back into the match.

Mexico will return to the Azteca for Sunday's last-16 tie, where they will play either DR Congo or England, who meet in the last 32 in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Coach Javier Aguirre said the Mexican team was a "true family".

"I can tell you that this team deserves what is happening," he said. "This big connection with the fans and playing the World Cup.

"Today we stand within the top-16 rank and we have been together for a long time and we still like each other. We are very happy. We are highly focused and we are a true family."

Off the field on Tuesday, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman announced he was stepping down, a day after his team's penalty shoot-out defeat to Morocco in the last 16.

"We all shared the dream of making history at this World Cup, but we fell short. No one is more disappointed by that than I am," Koeman said.

"As head coach, the responsibility ultimately rests with me."

(With inputs from agencies)