Maxable Global launches mental health resilience framework at Parliament event

The issue came to light on June 7 after allegations of embezzlement involving donations made by devotees. An FIR was registered on June 25 based on a preliminary report submitted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Police have arrested eight people associated with the temple's donation-counting process. Most were involved in handling or counting cash and valuables donated by devotees. Authorities said nearly 8 million rupees had been recovered from seven of those arrested. The investigation is continuing and none of the trustees has been named in the FIR.

The Ram temple, inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi in 2024, was built after decades of political and legal disputes over the site in Ayodhya. Hindus believe it is the birthplace of Lord Ram. The temple was constructed on the site where the Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992. The Supreme Court handed the disputed land to Hindus in 2019 while directing that Muslims be given a separate plot.

The temple is managed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, established to oversee its construction and administration. The trust said the temple had received 5.82 billion rupees in offerings until March 31.

On Monday, the trust accepted the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. Trustee Krishna Mohan was appointed interim general secretary, while the trust announced a three-member search committee to identify candidates for a newly created chief executive officer post.

The trust also said it would overhaul the donation management system and strengthen its administrative processes.

Trust treasurer Govind Giri described the theft from the temple's donation boxes as a matter of "deep pain and embarrassment".

"This donation theft is a very shameful incident for all of us," Giri told reporters. "We all are hurt."

He said the trust unanimously appreciated Rai's contribution to the Ram temple movement and construction despite accepting his resignation.

Defending Rai, Giri said he "is untainted in my eyes" and praised his "life of sacrifice" for the Ram temple movement, while suggesting his only mistake may have been placing trust in the wrong people.

The trust said it would implement the SIT's recommendations and seek independent expert advice to strengthen transparency and administration. It also said all 2,926 non-cash offerings received from devotees were safe and properly recorded.

Rai, meanwhile, said he would respond to all allegations after the SIT submits its final report.

In a handwritten letter addressed to "Ram bhakts", he said "baseless allegations" had been levelled against him. He said he had observed 'maun dharan' (silence) over the allegations and would respond point by point after the investigation concluded so that "the entire truth" would come before the public.

A statement purportedly submitted by Rai to the SIT later surfaced online, in which he questioned the role of the State Bank of India in the temple's donation-counting process.

He said he was "absolutely not in agreement" with a document titled "Jointly determined guidelines for the counting process" dated February 6, 2025, claiming he became aware of it only on June 13, 2026.

Rai also alleged the bank advised donations be counted while sitting on chairs at tables, a practice he claimed facilitated the theft. He further alleged safeguards such as frisking, pocketless clothing and other security protocols mentioned in the guidelines were not enforced, and questioned the deployment of housekeeping staff for the counting exercise.

He could not be reached for comment, though people close to him said he continued to observe 'maun' (silence).

The case has become a political issue ahead of elections due early next year in Uttar Pradesh.

The opposition Congress has demanded that the trust be dissolved and replaced with a new body, while calling for an investigation monitored by the Supreme Court.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: "The country does not need piecemeal resignations. It deserves a complete dissolution and overhaul of the trust, and every one of its members must face an independent, Supreme Court-supervised investigation."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the alleged theft as a "grave betrayal of the faith" of crores of people and said the public had no faith in the Uttar Pradesh government's SIT.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also demanded that prime minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the issue and that details of all donations received by the temple be made public.

The BJP has accused the opposition of using the issue for political purposes.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), from which the BJP emerged, appealed to Hindus to remain patient and restrained to "foil the conspiracies of anti-Hindu, anti-national forces who seek to exploit this unfortunate incident to malign Hindu dharma and society".

The trust is expected to meet again on July 22 to discuss the SIT's final report and consider further administrative changes.

(With inputs from agencies)