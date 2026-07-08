Maxable Global launches mental health resilience framework at Parliament event

A MENTAL HEALTH resilience framework was formally launched at the House of Commons last Tuesday (30). The Maxable Resilience Framework (M-RF), developed by Neelam Chawla, founder and director of Maxable Global, will help individuals and communities build practical tools for resilience, emotional wellbeing, self-awareness and connection before a crisis occurs, a statement said.
Organised by Maxable Global, a London-based Community Interest Company, the event also recognised community leaders for their work in public service, community wellbeing, healthcare, education, business, philanthropy, culture and social impact.
Chawla said the organisation was founded on the belief that mental health awareness "must move beyond crisis response and become part of everyday community life."
Neelam Chawla, founder and director of Maxable Global, speaks during the eventEastern Eye
"The M-RF is our next step in helping people build emotional strength, resilience and connection much before crisis," she said, adding that the awards were "not only about recognition" but about creating "a wider movement of prevention, hope and shared responsibility."
Bob Blackman CBE, MP for Harrow East, hosted the event. Tony Hyland MBE from the Department for Work and Pensions was the guest of honour. Other attendees included Lord Rami Ranger, Virendra Sharma, former MP for Ealing Southall, and Romi Bhinder, team manager of Rajasthan Royals.
Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Baroness Prashar CBE, PC, for her contribution to public service, equality and institutional leadership, and to Mangal Singh for his contribution to music, culture and community.
Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Baroness Prashar CBE (C) Eastern Eye
The event was supported by Regent Global and Amar Subhag Maker of Maker Properties, who served as community wellbeing partner.
Maxable Global works on mental health awareness, training, resilience education and youth engagement, including men's mental health conversations and inclusive community activities.