5 early signs of motor neurone disease that led to 'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick's death

Highlights

Michael Patrick died aged 35 after living with motor neurone disease

Actor was diagnosed in 2023 and continued working during his illness

Condition affects nerves controlling movement and muscle function

Early symptoms are often subtle and vary between individuals

Actor’s death brings focus to rare condition

The death of Irish actor Michael Patrick at 35 has renewed focus on motor neurone disease, a progressive illness that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Known for appearances in Game of Thrones and Blue Lights, he was diagnosed in 2023 but continued to perform, earning acclaim for his stage work. He died at a hospice in Northern Ireland, surrounded by family and friends.

What is motor neurone disease?

Motor neurone disease disrupts signals from the brain to muscles, causing them to weaken and waste over time. As it progresses, it can affect speech, movement, swallowing and breathing.

There is no cure, though treatment can help manage symptoms. The condition is rare and is more commonly diagnosed in people over 50, though younger cases do occur.

Five key warning signs

Early symptoms of motor neurone disease can include:

Muscle twitching and weakness

Difficulty with balance or frequent tripping

Slurred or weakened speech

Problems swallowing

Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

Symptoms vary from person to person and may not appear all at once.

Living with the condition

In some cases, the disease can also affect thinking and behaviour. A proportion of patients experience cognitive changes, while others may develop more pronounced conditions such as frontotemporal dementia.

Treatment focuses on improving quality of life, including respiratory support and medication such as Riluzole, which may offer limited benefit.