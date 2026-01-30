Bain Capital and Blackstone advance in Vitabiotics bidding process

Private equity firms move to next stage of talks

UK vitamin maker could be valued at £900m

Outcome remains uncertain as discussions continue

Bain Capital and Blackstone Inc. are among the private equity firms that have progressed to the next round of bidding for Vitabiotics Ltd., the UK-based vitamin and supplements company, according to people familiar with the matter.

EQT AB and TPG Inc. are also understood to have moved forward in the process for Vitabiotics, which owns several of the UK’s best-known supplement brands. The business could be valued at around £900m (about $1.2bn) in a potential deal, the people reportedly said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is private.

Eastern Eye had earlier reported that an Indian drugmaker was exploring a possible takeover of Vitabiotics, signalling early interest in the company from strategic buyers as well as financial investors.

Vitabiotics sells vitamins and supplements under brands including Wellman, Wellwoman, Pregnacare and Wellbaby, products that are widely stocked across UK pharmacies and supermarkets.

The company is led by Chief Executive Tej Lalvani, who is also known to British audiences from his appearances on the television show Dragons’ Den, where entrepreneurs pitch business ideas to investors. He is the son of Kartar Lalvani, who founded Vitabiotics and remains its chairman.

No deal yet

Sources cautioned that deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a transaction will be completed. The final outcome, including valuation and ownership, could still change as talks progress.

Representatives for Bain Capital, Blackstone Inc., EQT AB, TPG Inc. and Vitabiotics Ltd. declined to comment, as quoted in a news report.

The bidding process highlights continued investor interest in consumer health businesses with strong brand recognition, even as dealmaking remains cautious across parts of the UK market.