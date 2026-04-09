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Indian-origin Jasveen Sangha jailed for 15 years in Matthew Perry drugs case

Jasveen Sangha, known as the ‘Ketamine Queen’

Jasveen Sangha

Federal prosecutors said Sangha ran a large-scale narcotics operation

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Jasveen Sangha sentenced to 15 years in a US federal court
  • Prosecutors said she supplied ketamine that contributed to Matthew Perry’s 2023 death
  • Court heard she ran a high-volume drug network serving wealthy clients
  • Defence cited rehabilitation and sought a reduced sentence

High-profile dealer sentenced

An Indian-origin drug dealer dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for supplying narcotics linked to the death of actor Matthew Perry.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, a dual US and British citizen, was jailed on Wednesday after pleading guilty to multiple federal charges connected to the 2023 overdose.

Born in London and of Punjabi heritage, she was among five individuals charged following the actor’s death at his Los Angeles home.

Inside the drug network

Federal prosecutors said Sangha ran a large-scale narcotics operation from her North Hollywood apartment, supplying ketamine, methamphetamine and other drugs to affluent clients in the entertainment industry.

They said she cultivated an exclusive image, describing her clientele as a “very VIP circle of celebs”, while managing storage, packaging and distribution from her residence since at least 2019.

Supply trail and evidence

According to prosecutors, Sangha worked with Erik Fleming to supply ketamine to Matthew Perry, selling 51 vials in the month of his death.

The drugs were passed to Kenneth Iwamasa, who administered them to the actor.

After news of Perry’s death broke, Sangha allegedly messaged Fleming via Signal, instructing him to delete their messages. Prosecutors said this showed an attempt to conceal evidence.

She was also linked to the 2019 death of Cody McLaury, who died hours after purchasing ketamine from her.

Defence plea rejected

Prosecutors argued Sangha’s actions were driven by “greed, glamour, and access”, pointing to her education and background.

Her defence team, led by Mark Geragos and Alexandra Kazarian, said she had no prior criminal record and had shown commitment to rehabilitation, including sustained sobriety.

Sangha addressed the court expressing remorse, but the judge rejected the plea for leniency and imposed a 15-year sentence.

ketamine queenlegal proceedingsjailmatthew perry

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