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Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White reunite to revisit the 'fights, fall-outs and feuds' behind their rise

BBC has commissioned a new three-part series

Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White reunite to revisit the 'fights, fall-outs and feuds' behind their rise

Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White and Heston Blumenthal will reunite on screen

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 21, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • BBC has commissioned a new three-part series exploring the rise of Britain's celebrity chefs.
  • Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White and Heston Blumenthal will reunite on screen for the first time in more than 10 years.
  • The programme will revisit their rivalries, ambition and lasting impact on British fine dining.

Some of Britain's most influential chefs are set to share the screen once again as Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White and Heston Blumenthal reunite for a new BBC documentary series.

Titled The Rise Of The Rockstar Chef, the three-part programme will chart how the trio transformed British fine dining during the 1990s and early 2000s, while reflecting on the rivalries, feuds and fierce ambition that defined their careers.

BBC revisits the rise of Britain's celebrity chefs

The series, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, brings Ramsay, Pierre White and Blumenthal together for their first on-screen reunion in more than a decade.

Alongside the chefs, the programme will feature contributions from food critics, maîtres d' and former commis chefs who witnessed the evolution of Britain's restaurant scene firsthand. The series will conclude with the trio's reunion, where they will look back on the highs and lows of their careers.

Behind the rivalry that changed British dining

Catherine Catton, the BBC's head of commissioning for factual entertainment and events, said the three chefs rewrote the rules of British fine dining and transformed the restaurant industry.

She said the documentary explores the story behind their rivalry, uncompromising ambition and, at times, outrageous behaviour, offering audiences a closer look at the personalities who helped reshape the country's culinary reputation.

A story beyond the kitchen

Lisa Edwards, chief creative officer and executive producer at Studio Ramsay Global, said the series taps into growing nostalgia for the 1990s and 2000s, a period remembered for major shifts in fashion, politics and music.

She added that Britain was also experiencing its own culinary revolution, led by Ramsay, Pierre White and Blumenthal. According to Edwards, the documentary tells the story of perfection, competition and the intense rivalries that unfolded behind the scenes, where "the real heat was not just in the kitchen".

The BBC has yet to announce a premiere date for The Rise Of The Rockstar Chef, with further details expected in due course.

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