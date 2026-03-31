BTS secure another chart milestone with ‘Swim’ topping Billboard Hot 100

Highlights

‘Swim’ debuts at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Marks BTS’ seventh chart-topper and sixth No.1 debut

Track records strong streaming, sales and radio figures in opening week

Also enters India’s streaming charts, reflecting wider global reach

A rare No.1 debut extends BTS dominance

BTS have returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Swim’, which debuts directly at No.1. Such openings remain rare in the chart’s long history, placing the track among a limited group of songs that have achieved immediate top placement.

With this release, the group secures its seventh No.1 hit, six of which have opened at the summit. The run builds on earlier milestones including Dynamite and Life Goes On, which marked key moments in their global rise.

Opening week driven by strong numbers

‘Swim’ recorded more than 15 million streams in its first tracking week, alongside strong radio airplay and over 150,000 in sales. The track also topped Digital Song Sales, underlining its performance across the key metrics that shape the Hot 100.

The chart now combines streaming, sales and airplay, making a No.1 debut dependent on consistent strength across all three. BTS continue to deliver across these measures, supported by a highly engaged global fanbase.

ARIRANG and a wider global footprint

‘Swim’ leads ARIRANG, the group’s first full-length album in several years. The release arrived with strong anticipation and quickly topped South Korean charts within hours.

Beyond the US, the track has also registered a notable debut in India, appearing prominently on streaming platforms including Spotify. In a market shaped by multiple languages and genres, such traction for an international act remains uncommon.

A shift in global listening patterns

The performance of ‘Swim’ in India points to a broader change in listening habits, where global pop increasingly sits alongside regional and local music rather than competing with it.

BTS’ latest release continues to convert global attention into measurable results, reinforcing their position not just as chart leaders but as artists shaping how music travels across markets.