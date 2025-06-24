Pride Month binge guide: 10 iconic queer films now streaming that’ll stay with you

There’s something sacred about watching a queer story unfold on screen. Whether it’s the ache of a forbidden romance, the electric joy of self-discovery, or the quiet triumph of simply existing. These films? They hit you in the gut. They crack you open. They make you feel seen, or furious, or both. They’re not just "important." They’re alive.

This Pride Month, some of the most iconic queer films: new, old, radical, and tender, have made their way to streaming platforms. Whether you’ve loved them for years or are discovering them for the first time, each of these ten titles deserves your attention, your emotions, and your popcorn.

Here’s your Pride Month watchlist: 10 iconic queer films that are now just a click away.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

We’re starting with camp. Literal camp. Natasha Lyonne plays a cheerleader sent to conversion therapy, where she discovers she’s, in fact, a lesbian and also fabulous. This movie is pink, plastic, and punches homophobia right in the teeth. For a whole generation, this was the first time cinema told them: it’s okay to be queer, weird, loud, and proud. And now it’s back on streaming in time for Pride.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

You know the line: “I wish I knew how to quit you.” This wasn't just a 'gay cowboy movie'. It’s about love that exists in the margins, buried under silence and shame. Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal made the world weep with a love story that dared to exist, even when it couldn’t survive. Ang Lee turned a whisper into a cultural roar. And though we’ve come a long way since 2005, this film still guts you, in the best way.

Pride (2014)

London gays and lesbians decide to help Welsh miners during the strikes? Sounds nuts. This is about what happens when two very different communities discover they’re fighting the same fight. It’s funny, heartfelt, political, and will leave you misty-eyed. Based on a true story, and a perfect film to watch with chosen family.

Carol (2015)

Carol is all hush and yearning. Therese spots Carol across a department store. 1950s New York, all smoky glances and forbidden desire. Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara turn restraint into rapture in this 1950s-set lesbian romance. Called the greatest LGBTQ+ film ever for a damn good reason. Pure, bottled longing.

Tangerine (2015)

Shot entirely on iPhones, Tangerine tore up the rulebook. Starring actual trans women. Set on the gritty, sun-baked streets of LA on Christmas Eve. A whirlwind journey of betrayal, sisterhood, and survival. Kitana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor made history just by being exactly who they are: real, brilliant, and unfiltered. Queer cinema didn’t know it needed Tangerine, until it did.

The Handmaiden (2016)

Park Chan-wook doing a lesbian erotic thriller? Yes! Based on Sarah Waters’ novel Fingersmith, it moves the story to Japanese-occupied Korea, where two women unravel each other, and a deliciously layered con. No male gaze here. Just gaze. If you think you’ve seen everything lesbian cinema has to offer, this film is here to prove you wrong. Won the Queer Palm for a reason!

Moonlight (2016)

Barry Jenkins created a masterpiece that changed everything. Yeah, it won Best Picture. Big deal. Forget the trophy. Remember Chiron? That quiet kid, then that scared teen, then that man built like a fortress? Told in three acts, Moonlight follows Chiron growing into a man as he searches for love, identity, and home. A Black, queer story told with tenderness that’ll wreck you. Essential viewing? Absolutely. Human viewing? Even more so.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

A sun-drenched Italian summer. Peaches. Heartbreak. Timothée Chalamet’s Elio falling headfirst into first love with Armie Hammer’s Oliver, is messy, gorgeous, and all-consuming. And that final shot? Elio staring into the fire with tears in his eyes? It’s one of the most devastating, honest portrayals of young heartbreak ever filmed. Luca Guadagnino made something unforgettable.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

This isn’t a film you watch. It’s a film you feel. Every glance. Every breath. Every brushstroke. Céline Sciamma’s story of two women: an artist and her subject, on a remote French island in the 18th century, feels like it exists outside time. There’s no male gaze here. It’s about art, memory, and how women loved when the world wasn’t watching. Won Best Screenplay at Cannes because every frame says something. Haunting. Beautiful. Necessary.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

You wouldn’t think a wild, absurdist sci-fi action movie about multiverse chaos would be one of the most heartfelt queer films in recent years. But here we are. Stephanie Hsu’s character, Joy, and her storyline with her mother capture the push-pull of queer identity, generational trauma, and longing to be understood. It won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, but its biggest win was making queer Asian identity feel epic, emotional, and cosmic.

And that’s the list.

Not because it’s definitive. But because it’s a start.

Pride isn’t just about rainbow flags and parades. It’s about stories. It’s about seeing yourself, your heartbreaks, your joy, your struggle, your resilience on screen. These ten films are wildly different, but they all share one thing: they dared to tell the truth about queer lives.

So watch them. Feel them. Cry, laugh, scream, pause and stare. Because this month, and every month, we deserve to see ourselves in every genre, every century, every universe.