How much could Karisma Kapoor’s children inherit from Sunjay Kapur’s £980 million fortune?

The sudden death of billionaire businessman Sunjay Kapur at the age of 53 has raised questions over the future of his vast wealth and who stands to inherit it. Best known in the public eye for his marriage to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, Kapur leaves behind a family spread across three marriages — including two children with Kapoor.

Global business, personal fortune

Kapur was the chairman of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, commonly known as Sona Comstar, a global automotive components firm headquartered in Gurugram, India. He took charge of the company after the death of his father Dr Surinder Kapur in 2015 and steered it to significant success, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The company was listed on the Indian stock exchange in 2021 and is now valued at approximately £2.95 billion, according to Bloomberg.

At the time of his death on 13 June in London, Kapur's personal net worth was estimated at around £980 million ($1.2 billion), with most of it tied to his stake in the company.

Family and children

Kapur was married three times. His first marriage, to designer Nandita Mahtani, ended in 2000. From 2003 to 2016, he was married to actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children — Samaira, now 20, and Kiaan, 14. He later married entrepreneur Priya Sachdev in 2017, and the couple have a six-year-old son, Azarias.

Inheritance and past settlements

There has been no official word from the family or company about the contents of Kapur’s will or the structure of his estate. However, reports suggest that under Indian inheritance law, his current wife Priya Sachdev would manage the estate unless otherwise specified in a will.

According to earlier reports from ANI in 2016, during divorce proceedings with Karisma Kapoor, Kapur had purchased bonds worth around £1.3 million (₹14 crore) each for Samaira and Kiaan. These bonds reportedly generate a monthly income of around £9,400 (₹10 lakh) for each child — a move seen as part of his legacy planning.

As part of the divorce settlement, a family property in Mumbai was also transferred to Karisma Kapoor, who retains full custody of the two children.

Uncertain future

While the details of Kapur’s current estate plan are not public, Indian media reports suggest his sisters may take on management roles within Sona Comstar. The company has said that business operations remain unaffected and pledged to uphold his legacy.

For now, it remains unclear how his estimated £980 million fortune will be distributed among his heirs.