Karisma Kapoor’s kids allege Priya Kapur produced fake will in Sunjay Kapur’s £2.51bn inheritance dispute

Karisma Kapoor’s kids seek share in late father Sunjay Kapur’s £2.51bn (₹30,000 crore) estate

They accuse stepmother Priya Kapur of forging a will to take full control

Lawsuit requests recognition as Class I legal heirs and partition of assets

Interim plea filed to freeze Sunjay Kapur’s personal estate until case outcome

The inheritance battle over business tycoon Sunjay Kapur’s £2.51bn (₹30,000 crore) estate has reached the Indian court, with Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan accusing their stepmother Priya Kapur of presenting a forged will. The suit has opened a new chapter in the Sunjay Kapur death case, less than three months after the auto components magnate and Sona Comstar chairman died during a polo match in Windsor, UK.

What is Karisma Kapoor’s children’s plea in the Delhi High Court?

Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14), represented through their mother Karisma Kapoor, have filed a civil suit demanding recognition as Class I legal heirs. They are seeking partition of their late father’s assets and want a one-fifth share each of his personal estate.

The plea also asks for a freeze on Sunjay Kapur’s personal assets until the matter is resolved, to prevent any transfer or sale. According to the suit, the children were close to their father and he had repeatedly assured them of their financial security by setting up ventures and trusts in their names.





What are the allegations against Priya Kapur?

The siblings have made serious allegations against their stepmother Priya, who was married to Sunjay Kapur at the time of his death and has a six-year-old son with him. They allege Priya, along with two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, deliberately withheld the will for seven weeks before producing it at a family meeting on 30 July 2025.

The will, dated 21 March 2025, reportedly leaves Sunjay’s entire personal estate to Priya Kapur. The children claim this document is “forged and fabricated” and surrounded by “suspicious circumstances”, as neither the original nor a copy has been shown to them.

The suit also names Priya’s son, Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur, and the purported executor of the will, businesswoman Shradha Suri Marwah, as defendants.





Who inherits if the court recognises Karisma Kapoor’s children as legal heirs?

Under Indian succession laws, if Samaira and Kiaan are recognised as Class I heirs, they would be entitled to equal shares along with other legal heirs of Sunjay Kapur. The children argue that their father had initiated business ventures in their names and named them as trust beneficiaries, promising his commitment to their financial future.

They also mentioned how Sunjay promised them long-term security through shared holidays, business discussions, and family interactions. The case, therefore, is not only about the contested will but also about whether those assurances translate into enforceable inheritance rights.





What is known about Sunjay Kapur and his estate?

Sunjay Kapur, a US citizen and billionaire industrialist, was the chairman of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), one of India’s largest automotive component manufacturers. He inherited the group after the death of his father, Dr Surinder Kapur, in 2015 and expanded it into a global enterprise with operations across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US.

According to Forbes, his net worth at the time of his death in June 2025 stood at £950 million (₹10,300 crore), though reports place the wider family estate at £2.51bn (₹30,000 crore). His sudden death at 53, officially ruled as natural due to heart disease, has left behind a major succession crisis within one of India’s most prominent business families.





What happens next in the estate dispute?

The Indian court will now examine the validity of the alleged will and decide whether Karisma Kapoor’s children can be formally recognised as legal heirs. For now, the plaintiffs are pressing for interim relief to freeze assets while the matter is under consideration.





The case is, in fact, about the intersection of Bollywood and business, drawing public attention not only because of Karisma Kapoor’s celebrity status but also due to the massive wealth involved and the serious allegation of will forgery within one of India’s most high-profile families.