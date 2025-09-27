Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Karisma Kapoor family battle escalates with children alleging massive £2.52 billion estate accounts wiped while court questions will’s validity

Court weighs plea to keep Sunjay Kapur’s assets secret amid bitter dispute over alleged bogus will.

Karisma Kapoor family

Samaira and Kiaan Kapur claim banks wiped clean in Sunjay Kapur inheritance row

Instagram/therealsamairakapoor/Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Samaira and Kiaan Kapur allege key bank accounts tied to the Sunjay Kapur estate have been emptied.
  • Delhi High Court raised concerns over a widow’s plea to submit the asset list in a sealed cover.
  • The fight centres on a will the children say they never knew about and now call “bogus.”
  • Assets are estimated at about £2.52 billion (₹30,000 crore); the children were reportedly paid about £159.6 million (₹1,900 crore) before filing.

The inheritance dispute over industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate took a sharp turn in Delhi High Court as Karisma Kapoor’s children told judges they believe the estate’s bank accounts have been “wiped clean.” Counsel for Samaira and Kiaan Kapur told the court there is “nothing left” in key accounts, pushing the bench to question a request by the widow, Priya Sachdev, to keep the full asset list confidential. The stakes are high: the estate is valued at roughly £2.52 billion (₹30,000 crore).

Samaira and Kiaan Kapur claim banks wiped clean in Sunjay Kapur inheritance row Instagram/therealsamairakapoor/Getty Images


Children allege bank accounts wiped clean

Samaira and Kiaan’s lawyer said audited records and bank statements suggested funds had been moved out of accounts linked to the estate. That blunt allegation: “banks have been wiped off, there is nothing left” became the headline moment of the hearing and set the tone for the children’s broader claim that they have been blocked from verifying assets they may legally inherit as Class I heirs.

Priya Sachdev’s legal team asked the court to accept a detailed inventory of assets in a sealed cover, arguing privacy and security concerns. Justice Jyoti Singh voiced obvious scepticism, asking how the children could properly contest a will or challenge transfers if they were bound by confidentiality. The bench described unconditional secrecy as “problematic” for defending legal rights while seeking a way to balance privacy with transparency.

Samaira and Kiaan Kapur claim banks wiped clean in Sunjay Kapur inheritance row Instagram/therealsamairakapoor/Getty Images


Will authenticity to face forensic scrutiny

At the heart of the case is a will the children say they never saw until weeks after Sunjay Kapur’s death. They have labelled that document “bogus” and asked the court to subject any contested papers to forensic verification. The litigation will now move beyond headline accusations to technical probes: handwriting analysis, document provenance checks and a forensic examination of financial flows tied to the estate.

Priya Sachdev’s counsel countered the children’s narrative by saying Samaira and Kiaan were paid a substantial sum, reported in court as about £159.6 million (₹1,900 crore), shortly before the legal action began. That payment, the widow’s lawyers argue, undermines suggestions the children were left bereft. The siblings maintain the payout does not resolve the larger questions about the will’s legitimacy or the current status of remaining assets.

Randhir Kapoor once called Sunjay Kapur a third-class man and said Karisma may never remarry Randhir Kapoor had strongly opposed Karisma’s marriage to businessman Sunjay Kapur Getty Images


What happens next

The court tried a middle path at the hearing: it directed the list of assets be filed in a sealed cover but ordered copies shared with all parties involved, preserving some confidentiality while ensuring the children can scrutinise the claims. The next steps include forensic examination of the contested will and a detailed review of financial transactions. For now, judges urged an end to public blame-trading but stopped short of an outright gag order. This family legal drama, marked by allegations of emptied accounts, claims of a “bogus” will and a multi-billion-pound estate, appears set for a prolonged, technical and highly scrutinised legal battle.

bollywoodlegal actionsamaira and kiaan kapursunjay kapur estatekarisma kapoor inheritance

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Namit Malhotra

'Ramayana' producer Namit Malhotra reveals epic film’s budget seems to appear out of nowhere

Getty Images/ Instagram Screengrab/iamnamitmalhotra

'Ramayana's £377 million budget mystery shocks Bollywood as producer admits he can’t explain the funding

Highlights:

  • Namit Malhotra says the movie's money situation is a complete mystery, even to him.
  • He's somehow shot most of the first film without taking out any bank loans.
  • Getting Hans Zimmer for the music is a major coup for Indian cinema.
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash lead the cast in this two-part epic.
  • Malhotra believes the project has single-handedly revitalised his entire company.

The producer behind the most ambitious film India has ever seen, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has made a startling confession about its mind-boggling finances. Namit Malhotra, whose company DNEG has multiple Oscars, openly admits he cannot trace the source of the project's rumoured £377 million (₹4,000 crore) budget. He revealed that even the lead actors were initially sceptical, questioning if he truly had the funds to realise his grand vision for the Indian epic.

Namit Malhotra 'Ramayana' producer Namit Malhotra reveals epic film’s budget seems to appear out of nowhere Getty Images/ Instagram Screengrab/iamnamitmalhotra

Keep ReadingShow less
Aishwarya Rai pauses for emotional fan

Aishwarya Rai pauses for emotional fan moment in Paris leaving social media buzzing

Instagram Screengrab/aishwarya_raifan

Aishwarya Rai’s rare personal gesture with fan steals spotlight before her L’Oréal Paris runway

Highlights:

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Paris with her daughter Aaradhya for the global fashion event.
  • A video captured the actress consoling a tearful fan outside her hotel, wiping away her tears.
  • She patiently posed for pictures and comforted the overwhelmed fan.
  • Aaradhya Bachchan was seen keeping a low profile, steering clear of the camera's attention.
  • The actress is set to walk the ramp for L'Oréal Paris during the week-long schedule.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has landed in Paris for the much-anticipated Paris Fashion Week, but it was a moment away from the runway that truly won hearts. A video online shows the former Miss World comforting a visibly emotional fan. The actress, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, is in town for her flagship commitment with beauty giant L'Oréal.

Aishwarya Rai pauses for emotional fan Aishwarya Rai pauses for emotional fan moment in Paris leaving social media buzzing Instagram Screengrab/aishwarya_raifan

Keep ReadingShow less
Ahaan Panday

Aditya Chopra backs Ahaan Panday for his second YRF project despite limited filmography

Instagram/ahaanpandayy

Ahaan Panday lands Ali Abbas Zafar's YRF action romance after Aditya Chopra's personal pitch for Bollywood's next star

Highlights:

  • Following his big turn in Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday locks his next project with YRF.
  • Director Ali Abbas Zafar, known for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, will helm the untitled film.
  • The project is an action romance, a genre Zafar has previously excelled in.
  • Producer Aditya Chopra personally recommended Panday for the lead role.
  • Filming is scheduled to begin in the first part of 2026, with music sessions already underway.

The Saiyaara wave is far from over. Ahaan Panday, whose debut film became a genuine box office phenomenon, is not wasting any time. He has reportedly signed on for his next feature, an ambitious action romance for Yash Raj Films. The project will see him working under the direction of blockbuster filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, marking a major new phase for the young actor.

Ahaan Panday Aditya Chopra backs Ahaan Panday for his second YRF project despite limited filmography Instagram/ahaanpandayy

Keep ReadingShow less
Ameesha Patel & Tom Cruise

Ameesha Patel admits she could have a one-night stand with Tom Cruise

Getty Images

Ameesha Patel shocks fans saying she’d have a one-night stand with Tom Cruise and explains why she never married

Highlights

  • The actress revealed a lifelong admiration for the Hollywood star on a recent podcast.
  • Patel candidly discussed her reasons for never marrying despite numerous proposals.
  • She remains open to finding a partner but prioritises her career and personal identity.
  • Her professional resurgence came with the blockbuster success of Gadar 2.

Ameesha Patel has never been one to mince her words, and her latest podcast appearance was no different. The actress, riding high on the success of Gadar 2, took a refreshingly honest deep dive into her personal life, sparking headlines with a confession about her long-standing celebrity crush. While the revelation about Tom Cruise is grabbing attention, her frank discussion about love, principles, and why she never walked down the aisle offered a more substantial glimpse into the woman behind the fame.

Ameesha Patel & Tom Cruise Ameesha Patel admits she could have a one-night stand with Tom Cruise Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift stuns in dazzling jewels on The Life Of A Showgirl album cover

Instagram/taylorswift

Taylor Swift stuns in 35 carat pink sapphire ring worth £20,290 with 19 carat diamond bracelet revealing Eras Tour drama

Highlights:

  • The singer’s twelfth studio album is set for release on 3 October.
  • Its cover art features Swift adorned in lavish jewels, including a standout pink sapphire ring.
  • Swift described the project as capturing the "behind the scenes" drama of her Eras Tour.
  • A collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter features on the title track.

Taylor Swift has fully embraced the spectacle with her upcoming record, The Life Of A Showgirl. The album, announced during a much-discussed appearance on the New Heights podcast, promises to peel back the curtain on the glamour and grind of her recent tour. Framed as a deeply personal project, it aims to glamourise the intense reality of life on the road. The stunning cover art, shot by Mert and Marcus, immediately sets the tone for this lavish new era.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift stuns in dazzling jewels on The Life Of A Showgirl album cover Instagram/taylorswift

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us