‘The Family Man’ season 3 confirmed as Manoj Bajpayee returns with Sundeep Kishan joining cast

Quick highlights:
- Amazon Prime Video officially confirms The Family Man season 3 with a new poster.
- Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari; creators Raj & DK also return.
- Tamil actor Sundeep Kishan and others join the returning ensemble cast.
- Jaideep Ahlawat rumoured to play a strong antagonist, though not listed in official post.
The wait is finally over for fans of The Family Man. Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the return of the popular spy thriller with a third season. The makers, Raj & DK, released a striking new poster featuring lead star Manoj Bajpayee, confirming that the show is “coming soon.” The news has sparked major excitement online, as audiences prepare for Srikant Tiwari’s next mission.
Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari in the first look of The Family Man season 3Instagram/primevideoin
Manoj Bajpayee leads returning cast, new faces join ensemble
While the creators have yet to reveal a release date, the announcement post tagged key cast members including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Darshan Kumar. Tamil actor Sundeep Kishan, who briefly appeared in season 2, has now been confirmed as part of the main cast. Gul Panag also returns after her season 1 appearance.
Interestingly, Jaideep Ahlawat, whom Bajpayee previously confirmed would feature in the new season, was not included in the official post. Ahlawat is expected to play a central antagonist opposite Bajpayee’s character, promising a tense face-off between two powerhouse performers.
Season 3 plot expected to explore new threats from the Northeast
The third season is rumoured to delve into rising tensions along India’s north-eastern borders, potentially involving a China-based cyber threat, a direction hinted at in season 2’s finale. Fans can expect a mix of action, geopolitical intrigue, and emotional family drama, in line with the franchise’s reputation.
Manoj Bajpayee has described this season as the show’s most ambitious yet. “Srikant is in deeper trouble this time. The scale is bigger, and the stakes are higher,” he said in an earlier interview.
No exact streaming date has been announced yet, but the “coming soon” tagline suggests a 2025 premiere. Until then, The Family Man fans are gearing up for another intense ride with India’s most relatable undercover agent.