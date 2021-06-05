Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 344,082
Total Cases 28,694,879
Today's Fatalities 3,380
Today's Cases 120,529
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 344,082
Total Cases 28,694,879
Today's Fatalities 3,380
Today's Cases 120,529

Entertainment

Samantha Akkineni on The Family Man 2: I was aware that portraying Raji’s character required sensitivity and balance

Samantha Akkineni (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Samantha Akkineni made her Hindi debut with The Family Man season 2 which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 4th June 2021. The series as expected has received a great response, and recently, Samantha took to Instagram to share a long post about it.

The actress wrote, “Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special. When @rajanddk approached me to do the character, I was aware that portraying Raji’s character required sensitivity and balance. The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war. When I watched those documentaries, I was aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time. I noticed that the aforementioned documentaries had only a few thousand views and that is when it dawned on me how the world just looked away when tens of thousands people of Eelam lost their lives. And, lakhs more lost their livelihood and their homes. Countless many continue to live in far away lands with the wounds of the civil strife still fresh in their hearts and minds.”

“Raji’s story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji’s portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji’s story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination,” she further wrote.

Directed by Raj & DK, The Family Man season 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the lead roles.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan to collaborate with Ram Gopal Varma once again?
Entertainment
No Prem Kahani for Karan Johar?
Entertainment
TV actor Pearl V Puri gets arrested for allegedly raping a minor
FILM
“I listen to Shreya Ghoshal’s songs as a student,” says British-Asian singer Arzutraa
FILM
Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh to headline RSVP Movies’ horror-comedy
FILM
Kajal Aggarwal joins forces with Sujoy Ghosh for slice-of-life film Uma
FILM
Amit Malhotra joins WarnerMedia as MD for HBO Max in Southeast Asia and…
FILM
Arijit Singh partners with Facebook, GiveIndia for a live Covid-19 fundraiser to help…
Entertainment
ITV Studios and BBC Studios India team up to adapt series for Indian…
Entertainment
Yami Gautam ties the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar
Entertainment
Aftab Shivdasani: Work obviously has come to a standstill
Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja expecting their first child
Eastern Eye

Videos

#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…
Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…
Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Amitabh Bachchan to collaborate with Ram Gopal Varma once again?
HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji’s birthday celebrations held at Parmarth…
No Prem Kahani for Karan Johar?
Finance ministers from G7 group confident of striking tax deal
Pakistan urges IMF to reduce petroleum levy 
Despite its economic means, Pakistan has done enough for the…