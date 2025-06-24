Skip to content
Norman Foster to design Queen Elizabeth memorial

Foster, 90, known for work that blends technology with nature in modern urban settings, described the opportunity as an "honour and a privilege".

Foster-Elizabeth-memorial

The memorial will be located in St James's Park, next to Buckingham Palace. (Photo credit: Foster and partners)

foster and partners
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 24, 2025
BRITISH architect Norman Foster has been selected to design the national memorial for Queen Elizabeth.

Foster, 90, known for work that blends technology with nature in modern urban settings, described the opportunity as an "honour and a privilege".

The memorial will include two statues of the late Queen—one on horseback, and another showing her walking arm in arm with her husband Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died in September 2022 at the age of 96, after more than 70 years on the throne. She was succeeded by her eldest son, now King Charles.

The memorial will be located in St James's Park, next to Buckingham Palace. A glass bridge inspired by the Queen’s wedding tiara will also form part of the design.

"At the heart of our masterplan is a translucent bridge symbolic of her majesty as a unifying force, bringing together nations, countries, the Commonwealth, charities and the armed forces," Foster said in a statement.

Foster began shaping city landscapes in the 1960s and received the Pritzker Prize in 1999, considered one of the highest honours in architecture.

His notable projects include Apple’s circular headquarters in California, the Millennium Bridge and Wembley Stadium in London, and the Reichstag in Berlin.

In 1997, Queen Elizabeth personally appointed Foster to the Order of Merit, a group limited to 24 individuals recognised for contributions to the arts, literature, science, and learning.

Final plans for the memorial are expected to be revealed next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

