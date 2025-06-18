Disney Plus removes James Cameron’s 'The Abyss' in UK over banned rat scene

Nearly four decades after its release, James Cameron’s 1989 sci-fi thriller The Abyss has sparked controversy again, this time on streaming. Disney+ quietly pulled the newly uploaded 4K remaster of the film from its UK platform after complaints resurfaced about a banned scene involving live animal testing.

The specific scene, showing a rat being submerged in oxygenated liquid, has long been a point of contention in the UK. Though the rat reportedly survived the experiment during filming, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) had previously ruled it in breach of the Cinematograph Films (Animals) Act 1937. As a result, the sequence was cut from all UK theatrical, television, DVD, and Blu-ray releases. Yet, when Disney+ added the remastered version in April, the uncut version slipped through, triggering backlash from animal welfare groups.

RSPCA flags “loophole” as Disney+ removes unedited version

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), which had campaigned for the scene’s removal since the 1980s, raised fresh concerns when the unedited version began streaming. David Bowles, Head of Public Affairs at the charity, stressed this wasn’t about censorship but consistency.

“We're not calling for the film to be banned,” Bowles clarified. “We’d fully support Disney+ reinstating it, just without the disturbing rat scene. This is about closing a loophole that lets animal abuse scenes bypass the same restrictions applied to TV, DVD, and cinema.”





While UK content is regulated under BBFC guidelines, streaming platforms often fall outside traditional classifications. This regulatory gap allowed the uncut version of The Abyss to appear online, unnoticed until viewers flagged it. The scene reportedly used five rats, all of whom survived, but their visible distress on-screen led to public discomfort and long-standing restrictions.





Future availability unclear, but alternative platforms exist

Disney+ has yet to confirm whether an edited version of The Abyss will return to its UK library. For now, viewers can still find the film on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, albeit without the controversial scene. The cinematic version was also available briefly on ITVX but has since been taken down.

Starring Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and Michael Biehn, The Abyss remains a cult favourite for its iconic underwater visuals and suspense-driven plot. But its legacy now includes a sharp reminder that even classics must face new scrutiny in the age of streaming.