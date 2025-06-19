Randhir Kapoor once called Sunjay Kapur a third-class man and said Karisma may never remarry after divorce

In the wake of businessman Sunjay Kapur’s sudden death on 12 June 2025, attention has turned to Karisma Kapoor’s personal life and her past marriage. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2003, split in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016 after a long legal battle. Their marriage had been fraught with tension, and Karisma’s father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, had openly voiced his disapproval of the union.

‘She doesn’t need to remarry, she’s content being a mother’

Following their split, Karisma’s name was occasionally linked with businessman Sandeep Toshniwal, though neither ever confirmed a relationship. In a 2017 interview, Randhir Kapoor was asked whether Karisma planned to marry again. He replied that she was happy, settled, and completely devoted to her children, Samaira and Kiaan.

“I think Lolo is very well settled and happy. I have never discussed marriage with her, but if she ever wants to marry again, she will always have my blessings. That said, I don’t think she wants to. She’s a happy mother and there’s no step in that direction,” Randhir had said. He added that Karisma is an “excellent mother” and that her love for her children seemed to fulfil her completely.

Despite growing speculation at the time about a new chapter in Karisma’s life, Randhir’s words reflected a family that supported her decision to live life on her own terms.

‘I never wanted her to marry Sunjay’

Back in 2016, during the divorce proceedings, Randhir had spoken about how he never approved of Karisma’s marriage to Sunjay. “Sunjay is a third-class man. We are Kapoors. We don’t need anyone’s money. He never cared for Karisma. He lived with another woman while giving her nonsense,” Randhir had said.

He added that everyone in Delhi knew Sunjay’s reputation, and he didn’t want to say more. Post-divorce, Karisma won custody of her children. Reports stated that Sunjay paid ₹70 crore (£6.6 million) in alimony and set aside ₹14 crore (£1.3 million) in bonds for the children’s future.





Though Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev, Karisma has remained single. She returned to the screen with selective work but kept her personal life private. Through it all, she’s maintained grace, and, as her father once said, she continues to live life the way she chooses.