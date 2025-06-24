Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Priyanka Chopra turns heads in white cut-out gown at ‘Heads of State’ New York screening

The actor paired her Jacquemus dress with The Row’s £940 (₹99,000) heels for the Prime Video event.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra poses outside the venue before the Heads Of State screening in New York

Instagram/jerryxmimi
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Quick highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra hosted a private NYC screening of her film Heads of State.
  • She wore a white Jacquemus dress with side cut-outs and a high slit.
  • The look was completed with The Row’s £940 (₹99,000) Vika sandals and minimal jewellery.
  • Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, is set for release on Prime Video.

Priyanka Chopra turned heads at a private screening of Heads of State in New York, stepping out in a sleek white cut-out dress that balanced elegance with a bold edge. The event was an intimate affair ahead of the film’s global release on Prime Video, with close friends and family in attendance.

Looking confident and poised, Chopra arrived at the venue and greeted photographers with folded hands before heading inside. Videos circulating online also captured her warmly hugging her longtime manager Anjula Acharia, making it a personal, heartfelt moment for fans watching online.

Priyanka Chopra waves to paparazzi while arriving in a floor-length white gownInstagram/jerryxmimi


Priyanka Chopra's white Jacquemus dress draws attention

For the evening, the actor opted for the Jacquemus ‘Peplo Longue’ dress, a floor-length number with a boat neckline, structured side cut-out detailing that revealed her waist, and a thigh-high slit that added just the right amount of drama.

She styled the look with The Row’s Vika sandals, made from soft black lambskin and featuring delicate ankle straps. The luxury heels, which retail at £940 (₹99,000), added contrast and sophistication to the all-white ensemble. Chopra completed the outfit with understated gold hoop earrings, a tennis bracelet, and diamond rings. Her hair was worn loose in side-parted waves, and she kept her makeup bronzed and glowing with berry lips, feathered brows, and soft eyeliner.


Heads of State sees Chopra join John Cena and Idris Elba

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is an action-comedy that pairs Chopra with Hollywood heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba. She plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent navigating a political and high-stakes mission involving the US President and UK Prime Minister.


The film also stars Paddy Considine, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles. While the full release date is yet to be confirmed, Chopra’s stylish promotional appearances are already building major buzz for the Prime Video project.

heads of statehollywoodprime videocelebrity stylepriyanka chopra

Related News

pride queer films
Entertainment

Pride Month binge guide: 10 iconic queer films now streaming that’ll stay with you

The Family Man season 3
TV

‘The Family Man’ season 3 confirmed as Manoj Bajpayee returns with Sundeep Kishan joining cast

More For You

Paul Sinha

Paul Sinha will return to Edinburgh Fringe with a show reflecting on his life and health challenges

Getty Images

Paul Sinha on Edinburgh Fringe show: "Parkinson’s has been a comedy goldmine”

Key points

  • Comedian and The Chase star Paul Sinha says Parkinson’s disease has inspired his comedy
  • He will perform his new show 2 Sinha Lifetime at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe
  • Sinha previously suffered two heart attacks during the 2022 festival
  • The comedian uses personal health challenges as material for his stand-up
  • Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition with no known cure

Sinha returns to Edinburgh with health-themed show

Comedian and television personality Paul Sinha has described his Parkinson’s diagnosis as a “comedy goldmine” as he prepares to take a new stand-up show to this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the 55-year-old The Chase quizzer said he would be tackling the realities of living with Parkinson’s disease head-on in his set at The Stand Comedy Club.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he praises Abhishek

Big B defends his choice to praise Abhishek openly and others privately

Getty Images

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he praises Abhishek publicly but not Jaya or Aishwarya

Quick highlights:

  • Amitabh Bachchan addressed criticism over not publicly praising Jaya, Aishwarya, and Shweta.
  • Responded on Facebook, saying he “praises them in his heart… out of respect.”
  • Called out trolls questioning his fans and social media posts.
  • Currently seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.

Amitabh Bachchan has responded to online comments asking why he often praises son Abhishek Bachchan on social media but not wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, or daughter Shweta. The actor explained that while he chooses to support Abhishek publicly, he honours the women in his family privately, saying he prefers to respect them “in his heart.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunite at F1

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise share a rare moment together at the F1 premiere

Instagram/tomcruise

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunite at F1 London premiere after 24 years

Quick highlights

• Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise appeared together at the F1 movie premiere in London.
• Their first public appearance together since 2001’s America: A Tribute to Heroes.
F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Pitt as a retired racer mentoring a young driver.
• Cruise surprised fans by joining the premiere, sparking speculation of a future collaboration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Diljit Dosanjh

Canadian university launches course on Diljit Dosanjh highlighting his global cultural influence

Getty Images

Toronto university offers course on Diljit Dosanjh

Quick highlights

  • Toronto Metropolitan University will launch a course on Diljit Dosanjh in 2026.
  • The class will examine his influence on global music, diaspora, and Punjabi culture.
  • The announcement was made during the Billboard Summit at NXNE in Toronto.
  • The course will be part of TMU’s Creative School curriculum.

Diljit Dosanjh's rise from Punjab’s music scene to global stages like Coachella is now being studied in classrooms. Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) has confirmed it will offer a course on the singer-actor’s cultural and diasporic impact, starting in late 2026, marking a first-of-its-kind academic recognition for a Punjabi artist in Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less
BTS Suga donates £3 million to build South Korea’s first music therapy autism centre

Suga of BTS Donates 5 Billion Won for Autism Centre Focused on Music Therapy in Seoul

Getty Images/Twitter/BTS News & Updates

BTS Suga donates £3 million to build South Korea’s first music therapy autism centre

Quick highlights

• BTS’ Suga has donated 5 billion won (£3 million / ₹25 crore) to Severance Hospital in Seoul to build a treatment centre for children with autism.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc