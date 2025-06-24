Priyanka Chopra turns heads in white cut-out gown at ‘Heads of State’ New York screening

Quick highlights

Priyanka Chopra turned heads at a private screening of Heads of State in New York, stepping out in a sleek white cut-out dress that balanced elegance with a bold edge. The event was an intimate affair ahead of the film’s global release on Prime Video, with close friends and family in attendance.

Looking confident and poised, Chopra arrived at the venue and greeted photographers with folded hands before heading inside. Videos circulating online also captured her warmly hugging her longtime manager Anjula Acharia, making it a personal, heartfelt moment for fans watching online.

Priyanka Chopra's white Jacquemus dress draws attention

For the evening, the actor opted for the Jacquemus ‘Peplo Longue’ dress, a floor-length number with a boat neckline, structured side cut-out detailing that revealed her waist, and a thigh-high slit that added just the right amount of drama.

She styled the look with The Row’s Vika sandals, made from soft black lambskin and featuring delicate ankle straps. The luxury heels, which retail at £940 (₹99,000), added contrast and sophistication to the all-white ensemble. Chopra completed the outfit with understated gold hoop earrings, a tennis bracelet, and diamond rings. Her hair was worn loose in side-parted waves, and she kept her makeup bronzed and glowing with berry lips, feathered brows, and soft eyeliner.





Heads of State sees Chopra join John Cena and Idris Elba

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is an action-comedy that pairs Chopra with Hollywood heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba. She plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent navigating a political and high-stakes mission involving the US President and UK Prime Minister.





The film also stars Paddy Considine, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles. While the full release date is yet to be confirmed, Chopra’s stylish promotional appearances are already building major buzz for the Prime Video project.