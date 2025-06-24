Priyanka Chopra turns heads in white cut-out gown at ‘Heads of State’ New York screening

Quick highlights
- Priyanka Chopra hosted a private NYC screening of her film Heads of State.
- She wore a white Jacquemus dress with side cut-outs and a high slit.
- The look was completed with The Row’s £940 (₹99,000) Vika sandals and minimal jewellery.
- Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, is set for release on Prime Video.
Priyanka Chopra turned heads at a private screening of Heads of State in New York, stepping out in a sleek white cut-out dress that balanced elegance with a bold edge. The event was an intimate affair ahead of the film’s global release on Prime Video, with close friends and family in attendance.
Looking confident and poised, Chopra arrived at the venue and greeted photographers with folded hands before heading inside. Videos circulating online also captured her warmly hugging her longtime manager Anjula Acharia, making it a personal, heartfelt moment for fans watching online.
Priyanka Chopra waves to paparazzi while arriving in a floor-length white gownInstagram/jerryxmimi
Priyanka Chopra's white Jacquemus dress draws attention
For the evening, the actor opted for the Jacquemus ‘Peplo Longue’ dress, a floor-length number with a boat neckline, structured side cut-out detailing that revealed her waist, and a thigh-high slit that added just the right amount of drama.
She styled the look with The Row’s Vika sandals, made from soft black lambskin and featuring delicate ankle straps. The luxury heels, which retail at £940 (₹99,000), added contrast and sophistication to the all-white ensemble. Chopra completed the outfit with understated gold hoop earrings, a tennis bracelet, and diamond rings. Her hair was worn loose in side-parted waves, and she kept her makeup bronzed and glowing with berry lips, feathered brows, and soft eyeliner.
Heads of State sees Chopra join John Cena and Idris Elba
Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is an action-comedy that pairs Chopra with Hollywood heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba. She plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent navigating a political and high-stakes mission involving the US President and UK Prime Minister.
The film also stars Paddy Considine, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles. While the full release date is yet to be confirmed, Chopra’s stylish promotional appearances are already building major buzz for the Prime Video project.
Big B defends his choice to praise Abhishek openly and others privately
Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he praises Abhishek publicly but not Jaya or Aishwarya
Quick highlights:
Amitabh Bachchan has responded to online comments asking why he often praises son Abhishek Bachchan on social media but not wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, or daughter Shweta. The actor explained that while he chooses to support Abhishek publicly, he honours the women in his family privately, saying he prefers to respect them “in his heart.”
Bachchan defends Abhishek praise, addresses fan remarks online
The 81-year-old actor, who regularly shares photos and thoughts with fans, recently posted images of himself meeting admirers outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa. Captioned “Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?”, the post sparked comments from users questioning why he doesn’t do the same for Jaya, Aishwarya, or Shweta.
Responding directly, Bachchan wrote, “Yes, I shall praise them in my heart… not publicly… respect for the ladies.” His reply quickly circulated across platforms, with many praising his thoughtful answer. Others pointed to his tendency to engage more often when defending Abhishek, especially around film releases.
Screengrab of the comment Facebook/Amitabh Bachchan
Bachchan also shut down a user accusing him of having “paid fans,” bluntly replying, “Prove it! You are small-minded… why don’t you pay and get fans too?” When another person mocked those waiting outside his home as “unemployed,” he replied with characteristic wit: “So give them a job? When they stand at the gate of Jalsa, they are EMPLOYED in love.”
Amitabh Bachchan and family attend the wedding ceremony of Akash AmbaniGetty Images
Actor remains active on social media while juggling film projects
Bachchan has become increasingly interactive online in recent years, often directly responding to criticism and fan feedback. Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in Housefull 5, a multi-starrer comedy that released earlier this month. Jaya Bachchan appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, while Aishwarya Rai was part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films. Despite the online chatter, Amitabh continues to walk his own path, on-screen and online.