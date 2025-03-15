Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi on the sets of SS Rajamouli’s film 'SSMB29', shares images

Priyanka Chopra is back in India to celebrate one of the country’s most beloved festivals, Holi, and this time, she is combining work and festivity on the sets of her upcoming project with acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The Bollywood star, who is known for her international fame and achievements, gave fans a sneak peek into her colourful Holi celebrations, sharing her joy and excitement about being part of such a massive project.

Priyanka Chopra’s Holi celebration on set

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a few photos of her Holi celebrations on the sets of Rajamouli’s upcoming film. The images depicted her in a casual and light-hearted mood, her cheeks covered in vibrant hues of pink and orange, clearly embracing the spirit of the festival. She captioned the post, “It's a working Holi for us. Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones.”

Despite her busy schedule, Priyanka’s Holi celebration on set seemed to capture the perfect balance of work and fun. The pictures exude a sense of camaraderie with the film’s crew, showing that even during a hectic shooting schedule, there’s always time to celebrate cherished festivals with colleagues who become like family.

Rajamouli's next film: Details remain under wraps

Priyanka’s involvement in SS Rajamouli’s next film has been the talk of the town. Rajamouli, who shot to international fame with his magnum opus RRR, has kept the details of his upcoming project under wraps. What is known, however, is that the film is set to be an action-adventure, rumoured to be in the vein of Indiana Jones. This genre seems like a perfect fit for the visionary director, who excels in crafting dynamic and visually stunning cinematic experiences.

While little is known about the plot or characters, fans have already begun speculating about the scale and scope of the film, especially after Rajamouli’s recent blockbuster success. It is being reported that superstar Mahesh Babu will play the lead role in the film, and Priyanka Chopra’s involvement has added even more excitement.

In January, SS Rajamouli posted a humorous video on Instagram, teasing Mahesh Babu’s participation in the film. In the video, the director jokingly claimed to have "caged the lion," referring to Mahesh Babu, and even mentioned taking the actor's passport to ensure his full commitment to the project. This playful banter fuelled speculations, and the actor himself responded to the post with a line from his 2006 hit film Pokiri, saying, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu,” which translates to, “Once I commit, I won’t even listen to myself.”

Priyanka Chopra's excitement for the project

While SS Rajamouli’s post went viral, Priyanka Chopra also joined in on the fun, leaving a simple yet telling comment: "Finally." This one word was enough to confirm her involvement in the much-anticipated film, sending her fans into a frenzy of excitement. After making a name for herself in Hollywood and starring in several international projects, Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema in such a high-profile venture has become one of the most awaited collaborations in the industry.

This is not the first time Priyanka has worked on a project of grand scale, but being part of Rajamouli’s directorial universe, especially after the monumental success of RRR, places her in a much-anticipated role. Her global appeal, combined with her Indian roots, makes her an ideal fit for a film that is expected to have mass appeal not only in India but across international markets.

The mystery surrounding Mahesh Babu’s role

While Priyanka’s role in the film is yet to be revealed, the secrecy around Mahesh Babu’s character is even more intense. The film’s official launch took place in Hyderabad with a low-key pooja ceremony, and no images from the event were released, suggesting that the filmmakers are determined to keep Mahesh Babu’s look and role under wraps for now. This move has only heightened the anticipation among fans, who are eager to see what kind of action-packed role the superstar will take on under Rajamouli’s direction.

Rumours suggest that Mahesh Babu will be seen in a completely new avatar, possibly playing a character inspired by iconic adventurers like Indiana Jones. If true, this could be a defining role in his already illustrious career, further solidifying his position as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

A festival of colours, a festival of anticipation

As Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi on the sets of this highly anticipated project, the excitement surrounding SS Rajamouli’s next film continues to build. With two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, involved in a project that promises action, adventure, and Rajamouli’s signature larger-than-life storytelling, expectations are sky-high.

While fans eagerly await more details, one thing is certain: Rajamouli’s next film is set to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. As Priyanka’s Holi celebrations bring a splash of colour to the sets, it’s only a matter of time before the director’s next masterpiece brings a cinematic spectacle to the big screen.