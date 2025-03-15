Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi on the sets of SS Rajamouli’s film 'SSMB29', shares images

Priyanka’s Holi celebration on set seemed to capture the perfect balance of work and fun

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s involvement in SS Rajamouli’s next film has been the talk of the town

Getty images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 15, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Priyanka Chopra is back in India to celebrate one of the country’s most beloved festivals, Holi, and this time, she is combining work and festivity on the sets of her upcoming project with acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The Bollywood star, who is known for her international fame and achievements, gave fans a sneak peek into her colourful Holi celebrations, sharing her joy and excitement about being part of such a massive project.

Priyanka Chopra’s Holi celebration on set

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a few photos of her Holi celebrations on the sets of Rajamouli’s upcoming film. The images depicted her in a casual and light-hearted mood, her cheeks covered in vibrant hues of pink and orange, clearly embracing the spirit of the festival. She captioned the post, “It's a working Holi for us. Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones.”

Despite her busy schedule, Priyanka’s Holi celebration on set seemed to capture the perfect balance of work and fun. The pictures exude a sense of camaraderie with the film’s crew, showing that even during a hectic shooting schedule, there’s always time to celebrate cherished festivals with colleagues who become like family.

Rajamouli's next film: Details remain under wraps

Priyanka’s involvement in SS Rajamouli’s next film has been the talk of the town. Rajamouli, who shot to international fame with his magnum opus RRR, has kept the details of his upcoming project under wraps. What is known, however, is that the film is set to be an action-adventure, rumoured to be in the vein of Indiana Jones. This genre seems like a perfect fit for the visionary director, who excels in crafting dynamic and visually stunning cinematic experiences.

While little is known about the plot or characters, fans have already begun speculating about the scale and scope of the film, especially after Rajamouli’s recent blockbuster success. It is being reported that superstar Mahesh Babu will play the lead role in the film, and Priyanka Chopra’s involvement has added even more excitement.

In January, SS Rajamouli posted a humorous video on Instagram, teasing Mahesh Babu’s participation in the film. In the video, the director jokingly claimed to have "caged the lion," referring to Mahesh Babu, and even mentioned taking the actor's passport to ensure his full commitment to the project. This playful banter fuelled speculations, and the actor himself responded to the post with a line from his 2006 hit film Pokiri, saying, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu,” which translates to, “Once I commit, I won’t even listen to myself.”

Priyanka Chopra's excitement for the project

While SS Rajamouli’s post went viral, Priyanka Chopra also joined in on the fun, leaving a simple yet telling comment: "Finally." This one word was enough to confirm her involvement in the much-anticipated film, sending her fans into a frenzy of excitement. After making a name for herself in Hollywood and starring in several international projects, Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema in such a high-profile venture has become one of the most awaited collaborations in the industry.

This is not the first time Priyanka has worked on a project of grand scale, but being part of Rajamouli’s directorial universe, especially after the monumental success of RRR, places her in a much-anticipated role. Her global appeal, combined with her Indian roots, makes her an ideal fit for a film that is expected to have mass appeal not only in India but across international markets.

The mystery surrounding Mahesh Babu’s role

While Priyanka’s role in the film is yet to be revealed, the secrecy around Mahesh Babu’s character is even more intense. The film’s official launch took place in Hyderabad with a low-key pooja ceremony, and no images from the event were released, suggesting that the filmmakers are determined to keep Mahesh Babu’s look and role under wraps for now. This move has only heightened the anticipation among fans, who are eager to see what kind of action-packed role the superstar will take on under Rajamouli’s direction.

Rumours suggest that Mahesh Babu will be seen in a completely new avatar, possibly playing a character inspired by iconic adventurers like Indiana Jones. If true, this could be a defining role in his already illustrious career, further solidifying his position as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

A festival of colours, a festival of anticipation

As Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi on the sets of this highly anticipated project, the excitement surrounding SS Rajamouli’s next film continues to build. With two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, involved in a project that promises action, adventure, and Rajamouli’s signature larger-than-life storytelling, expectations are sky-high.

While fans eagerly await more details, one thing is certain: Rajamouli’s next film is set to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. As Priyanka’s Holi celebrations bring a splash of colour to the sets, it’s only a matter of time before the director’s next masterpiece brings a cinematic spectacle to the big screen.

festival of coloursfilm setholiindiamahesh baburajamoulis next filmss rajamouliworking holissmb29

Related News

Mohanlal
Entertainment

Lyca Productions' sudden exit sparks uncertainty over Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ release

Actors Oliver Johnstone, Ivanno Jeremiah and Stanley Townsend in rehearsals
Culture

'Retrograde' challenges racial barriers in 1950s Hollywood

Bollywood meets Hollywood: A fusion of glamour, identity, and rebellion
Comment

Bollywood meets Hollywood: A fusion of glamour, identity, and rebellion

Shiveena Haque
Charli XCX
Entertainment

Charli XCX caught on video lighting a fan’s cigarette during Paris Fashion Week

More For You

Justin Bieber

I Feel Like a Fraud” – Justin Bieber Opens Up About Imposter Syndrome Struggles

Getty Images

Justin Bieber admits to struggling with imposter syndrome: ‘I feel like a fraud’

Justin Bieber isn’t holding back anymore. In a recent Instagram post, the 31-year-old pop star shared a side of himself fans don’t often see. Despite more than a decade in the spotlight, massive success, and millions of loyal followers, Bieber says he frequently struggles with feelings of unworthiness and self-doubt.

“I’ve always felt like a fraud,” he wrote. “People say I deserve what I have. But if they knew the thoughts I have sometimes, how selfish I can be, they wouldn’t say that.” It was a brutally honest admission from one of the world’s most loved musicians.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Superboys of Malegoan' review: Story celebrates spirit of cinema

Superboys of Malegoan

'Superboys of Malegoan' review: Story celebrates spirit of cinema

Anjali Mehta

THE underdog story, based on real events, was screened at international movie festivals before its limited release in cinemas.

The comedy-drama, which will be available globally on the streaming site Amazon Prime in the coming weeks, revolves around a wedding videographer and photographer who decides to make his own no-budget versions of classic Bollywood movies. The ambitious young man, from an impoverished background, assembles a ragtag bunch of dreamers to bring his visions to life. It isn’t long before they start having creative differences, including over the originality of what they are creating.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis has won two Emmys for his role as Ted Lasso

Youtube/ Apple TV+

Ted Lasso gears up for Season 4 on Apple TV+

The popular, Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso is officially coming back for a fourth series, as confirmed by Apple TV+. The show, which premiered in 2020, follows the optimistic American football coach Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, who finds himself managing the fictional English Premier League football club AFC Richmond.

With the end of the third series seeing Ted return to the US, fans were left uncertain about what the future held for the beloved coach. However, with the announcement of a new season, viewers can look forward to more of Lasso’s signature charm and quirky leadership. While no additional casting has been confirmed, the show's regular stars include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and Phil Dunster, all of whom have contributed to the show’s success.

Keep ReadingShow less
Playboi Carti finally releases long-awaited album ‘I Am Music’

Fans have eagerly awaited new music, especially after months of teasers, singles, and live performances

Getty images

Playboi Carti finally releases long-awaited album ‘I Am Music’

The wait is over. Playboi Carti, born Jordan Terrell Carter, officially dropped his third studio album, I Am Music, on Friday, March 14. The long-anticipated project arrived a few hours later than expected, but the excitement from fans has remained high. Released through AWGE and Interscope Records, the album’s launch follows months of teasing and a five-year gap since his last full-length release, Whole Lotta Red.

The album rollout was aided by Spotify, which promoted I Am Music with billboards in major cities like Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami, featuring slogans such as “STREETS READY,” “SORRY4 DA WAIT,” and “I AM MUSIC MF.” The promotional campaign had fans eagerly awaiting the release, building on Carti’s enigmatic public persona and unpredictable style.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man jailed for stalking Cheryl Tweedy after repeated visits to her home

Cheryl was not present in court but provided a statement that highlighted the emotional impact of Bannister’s actions

Instagram/ cherylofficial

Man jailed for stalking Cheryl Tweedy after repeated visits to her home

Daniel Bannister, a 50-year-old man of no fixed address, has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after repeatedly stalking Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy at her Buckinghamshire home. Bannister targeted the pop star on three separate occasions in 2024, leaving her feeling frightened and distressed.

The first incident occurred in January 2024 when Bannister arrived at Cheryl’s home in the Chalfonts area and used her intercom system to announce that he had "come to get Cheryl." The alarming visit led to a restraining order being placed against him, barring him from approaching her property again.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc