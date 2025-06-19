Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Pooja Singhal on reviving Rajasthan’s Pichvai art and bringing it to London for the first time

The London exhibition features over 350 works reinterpreting 400 years of temple art through contemporary palettes, sketchbooks and miniature styles.

How Pooja Singhal Reinvented Pichvai Art for London’s First-Ever Show

Pooja Singhal on reviving Rajasthan’s Pichvai art with Feast Melody and Adornment in the UK’s largest showcase

pichwaitraditionandbeyond.com
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

For the first time, London’s Mall Galleries will host a major exhibition dedicated entirely to Pichvai paintings, an intricate devotional textile tradition from Rajasthan. Titled Feast, Melody and Adornment (2–6 July 2025), the show brings over 350 artworks to a British audience, highlighting the evolution and global revival of this 400-year-old art form.

Curated by Pooja Singhal, founder of Udaipur-based atelier Pichvai Tradition and Beyond, the exhibition is being hailed as the most ambitious contemporary presentation of Pichvai to date. In fact, it marks a powerful shift in how Indian temple art is being experienced: not in hushed museum archives, but as a vibrant, living tradition reaching new audiences.


A sacred origin in Nathdwara

Pichvai, meaning “behind the idol”, originated in the 17th century in Nathdwara, a temple town near Udaipur. Artists created these large-format cloth paintings for daily darshans (ritual viewings) of Srinathji, a baby Krishna deity. These works captured moments of shringar (adornment), bhog (feasting) and raag (devotional music), and were displayed behind the idol in the sanctum.

How Pooja Singhal Reinvented Pichvai Art for London\u2019s First-Ever ShowDeccan Miniature Images - Gold Cows on red getty images


Over time, these temple painters formed a tight-knit community. “My mother collected Pichvais, and my grandfather sold them,” says Singhal, whose childhood was steeped in this visual tradition. “I literally grew up surrounded by them.”


Layers of meaning, scale and detail

Though often mistaken for simple Krishna depictions, Pichvais are complex, layered artworks. They can include over 100 miniature elements like cows, lotuses, chariots and gopis, often spanning six to eight feet in height. Some motifs, like lotus blooms, are symbolic too, evoking cooling relief during Rajasthan’s scorching summers.

How Pooja Singhal Reinvented Pichvai Art for London\u2019s First-Ever ShowPastel Lotus getty images


“Pichvai is unique because it marries the scale of a textile with the detailing of miniature painting,” explains Singhal. “Every inch has a hundred layers. You can stand there for hours and keep discovering new stories.”

How Pooja Singhal Reinvented Pichvai Art for London\u2019s First-Ever ShowKrishna as Govindagetty image


Schools of miniature painting from Nathdwara, Bundi, Jaipur and Kishangarh influence the styles on display. Some resemble aerial maps of temple festivals; others evoke the rhythm of music or the warmth of food being served to devotees.


Reimagining tradition for a global audience

Singhal’s goal since launching Pichvai Tradition and Beyond in 2010 has been to preserve traditional methods while adapting them for modern collectors. Her key innovations include:

Grayscale reinterpretations for minimal, contemporary homes

Greyscale Pichvais


Restored sketchbook folios, recreating daily temple scenes from archival fragments

Sketches


Pastel colour palettes and geometric cow motifs to appeal to wider interiors

Modern Cow Pastel


Framing artworks individually, allowing Pichvai sketches to stand as contemporary works in their own right

Sketches


These modern adaptations haven’t diluted the tradition; they’ve helped it grow. One of the atelier’s works was even selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a diplomatic gift to a foreign leader, an unexpected milestone that, according to Singhal, affirmed the relevance and stature of this centuries-old tradition in the modern world. “When a Swedish collector bought a grayscale Pichvai at the India Art Fair, I realised the form can travel,” she says.

Pichvai gifted to Narendra Modi


A new system for old skills

Breaking away from the age-old guru–shishya (teacher–disciple) model, Singhal’s atelier now works more like a studio collective. A team of 10–12 artists from different miniature schools collaborate on large and small format works.

“Many painters had no work,” she says. “We started smaller Pichvais and even Deccan-style gold miniatures. It gave artists a viable livelihood.”

Black and gold Gopis


Bringing Pichvai to Britain

Shipping 350 works across continents has taken six months of preparation. The Victorian-era Mall Galleries, located near Trafalgar Square, has never hosted an Indian temple art show of this magnitude.

The artworks are split across three interconnected rooms, themed around Raag, Bhog and Shringar. Alongside the art, there will be over 15 events including artist walkthroughs, collector previews, academic panels, and auctions benefiting Rajasthan’s artisans.

The Haveli of Shrinathji


“I’ve never worked at this scale before,” Singhal admits. “But if every visitor leaves feeling connected to the art, it’ll be worth it.”


What it means for British-Indian audiences

This is the first exhibition in the UK to exclusively showcase newly created Pichvais, not just preserved artefacts. For British-Asian families who’ve seen such works in temples or family homes, it’s a rare chance to see them celebrated on an international platform.


“Many have never seen this tradition at such scale or detail,” says Singhal. “And now, these living artists, whose families have painted for generations, get their moment.”


Exhibition details

📍 Mall Galleries, The Mall, London SW1Y 5BD
📅 2–6 July 2025
🕙 10:00–18:00 daily (until 19:00 on 4 July)
🎟️ Admission: £12 (₹1,280), £8 (₹850), Free for Under 12s
🔗 More info: mallgalleries.org.uk

pichvai paintingsrajasthan artreviving rajasthans pichvai artpooja singhal

Related News

​City Hall of Birmingham
UK

Birmingham council to recognise Sikh and Jewish identities in data collection

NHS rejects new Alzheimer's drugs over high costs
News

NHS rejects new Alzheimer's drugs over high costs

Survivors demand politicians step back from child sexual exploitation inquiry
News

Survivors demand politicians step back from child sexual exploitation inquiry

Modi-Carney-Reuters
Asia

India accused of foreign interference by Canadian intelligence: Report

More For You

Victor Hugo hidden artworks

Drawings by Victor Hugo on display include Ecce Lex

Paris Musees

Victor Hugo’s hidden artworks reveal political depth and poetic mystery

The moment I walked into the Royal Academy to see Astonishing Things: The Drawings of Victor Hugo, I thought of Rabindranath Tagore.

Both men were giants of literature, but they were visual artists as well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Exploring South Asian Faiths: A Cultural Journey at the British Museum

The Ancient India: Living traditions exhibition at the British Museum

Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford

British Museum highlights Hindu, Jain and Buddhist traditions in UK context

The British Museum’s Ancient India: Living Traditions is among the most significant displays for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists living in the UK.

Eastern Eye was given a tour of the exhibition by its curator, Dr Sushma Jansari, the Tabor Foundation curator of South Asia at the British Museum, and Kajal Meghani, the project curator, who has completed a PhD on the contributions of South Asian collectors to the museum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers

Sons of the late, legendary Ustad Bahauddin Khan Qawwal

Najmuddin Saifuddin Qawwal Group

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers carry forward a timeless Sufi tradition

At a time when the spiritual essence of Sufi music is often diluted by commercial reinvention, Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers Qawwali Group stand tall as torchbearers of an unbroken tradition stretching back more than 700 years.

Sons of the late, legendary Ustad Bahauddin Khan Qawwal, the five brothers continue a sacred musical lineage dating back to the 13th century and the disciples of the genre’s founding figure, Hazrat Amir Khusro.

Keep ReadingShow less
Banksy Strikes Again: Mystery Surrounds Latest Street Art

The image shows a stencilled lighthouse on a plain beige wall

Instagram/ banksy

New Banksy artwork revealed, but location remains unknown

A new artwork by Banksy has been unveiled on the artist’s official Instagram account, but the exact location of the piece remains undisclosed.

The image shows a stencilled lighthouse on a plain beige wall, accompanied by the phrase: “I want to be what you saw in me.” The piece features a cleverly drawn false shadow from a nearby bollard, creating the visual effect that the lighthouse is formed by the silhouette of the street furniture.

Keep ReadingShow less
British Museum follows entwined paths of ancient Indian religions

Seated Jain enlightened teacher in meditation (1150-1200)

seated Jain enlightened teacher in meditation (1150-1200)

British Museum follows entwined paths of ancient Indian religions

PRAYERS by representatives of the Hindu and Jain faiths, followed by Buddhist incantations, echoed through the Norman Foster-designed two-acre Great Court at the British Museum last Monday (19).

The occasion was a significant and auspicious one for Eastern Eye readers and the wider British Asian community – the opening of the British Museum’s landmark exhibition, Ancient India: Living traditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc