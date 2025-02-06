Priyanka Chopra turns heads at brother’s wedding with £1.2M necklace

Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood’s reigning queen who’s taking the world by storm, is currently basking in the joy of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in India. The pre-wedding celebrations have been a glittering spectacle, and Priyanka, as always, has been the epitome of elegance and poise. At the Mehendi-cum-Sangeet bash, she was truly a vision in a bespoke floral masterpiece by designer Rahul Mishra, but it was her jaw-dropping jewelry that truly stole the spotlight.
Priyanka slipped into a strapless, gem-encrusted gown dripping with intricate floral patterns, exuding pure charm and sophistication. But the real showstopper? A breathtaking Bvlgari necklace that could make even the stars jealous. Crafted in pink gold and encrusted with diamonds, the necklace featured seven pear-shaped morganites, six cushion-cut mandarin garnets, and nine cabochon amethysts. Fashion experts over at Diet Sabya pegged its value at a jaw-dropping 11,04,346.44 pounds basically wearing a fortune around her neck!
But she didn’t stop there. Priyanka took things up a notch with a Serpenti Viper bracelet and matching ring from Bvlgari’s exclusive collection. The bracelet alone is worth a cool Rs. 10.6 lakh, while the ring is priced at Rs. 3.5 lakh. Her glam squad perfected the look with soft, sultry eyes, rosy flushed cheeks, and glossy lips, while her tousled beach waves added a touch of effortless chic.
The Chopra-Jonas clan has been in full-on celebration mode, with Priyanka’s in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Miller-Jonas, joining in on the festivities. Paul even charmed the paparazzi by handing out sweets, thanking them for capturing the family’s special moments.
Siddharth Chopra, a film producer, and Neelam Upadhyaya, a Tamil and Telugu actress, have been inseparable since 2019. Their wedding is now the grand finale of their love story, and they have graced high-profile events together, including the Ambanis’ star-studded Holi bash.
Meanwhile, Priyanka has been juggling family celebrations with a packed professional calendar. She’s reportedly diving into SS Rajamouli’s upcoming cinematic spectacle alongside Mahesh Babu and is gearing up for the next season of Citadel. With projects like Heads of State and The Bluff in the works, this global powerhouse continues to slay both on and off the screen.
Priyanka’s head-turning appearance at her brother’s pre-wedding festivities is a masterclass in how to own the spotlight. She flawlessly marries sophistication with a hint of desi flair, proving again and again why she’s Bollywood’s reigning queen of style. Whether she’s rocking a red carpet or attending a family function, Priyanka Chopra doesn’t just wear fashion—she truly lives it!