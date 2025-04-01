Priyanka Chopra pranked Abhishek Bachchan by sending an ‘I miss you’ text to Rani Mukerji leaving her confused!

Skip to content
Throwback to when Priyanka Chopra turned the tables on Abhishek Bachchan with a cheeky text to Rani Mukerji

Pooja Pillai
Pooja PillaiApr 01, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Bollywood friendships often lead to some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments, and one such incident involved Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji. During the filming of Bluffmaster in 2005, Priyanka decided to get back at Abhishek for a prank he played on her, leading to a fun mix-up with Rani Mukerji.

Abhishek Bachchan, known for his playful nature and pranks on set, had hidden Priyanka’s phone by sitting on it, leaving her searching for it everywhere. When he finally had to stand up, she discovered what had happened. To get even, Priyanka found the perfect opportunity when Abhishek left his phone unattended. She, along with actor Riteish Deshmukh, planned to strike back.

Priyanka grabbed Abhishek’s phone and, without thinking twice, sent a message to Rani Mukerji. The text read, “I miss you. Where have you been? You wanna?” It was a playful but unexpected message that left everyone wondering how Rani would react.

As soon as Priyanka sent the message, panic set in. Unsure of how Rani would respond, she quickly turned off Abhishek’s phone and hid it. It was not until hours later that Abhishek realised his phone was missing. When he finally got it back and switched it on, he discovered Rani’s response. The actress had replied, “Hi AB, what is wrong with you?” It was clear she was taken aback by the message, not expecting such a text from Abhishek. During an appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 2006, Priyanka recounted the prank, laughing at the memory. She admitted that she never faced Rani afterwards to explain the joke.


Abhishek and Rani Mukerji shared screen space in several successful films, including Bunty Aur Babli and Yuva. On the other hand, Abhishek and Priyanka worked together in Bluffmaster, Dostana, and Drona. Their off-screen camaraderie translated into fun moments like this prank, making the sets a place for not just work but also fun and mischief.


Even years later, this playful moment remains a fun memory of the friendships and light-hearted fun that actors shared behind the camera.

