Priyanka Chopra enjoys F1 Grand Prix 2023

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyank Chopra recently attended the F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Several videos and photos from the grand racing event have now gone viral on social media where the former Miss World could be seen rubbing shoulders with a host of international celebrities, including Naomi Campbell, Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, Orlando Bloom, Jason Statham, and others.

Taking to her Instagram account, PeeCee dropped a few pictures from the star-studded event.

The actress rocked the event in a pink and black outfit with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with matching accessories. The first picture captured her glamorous look with black sunglasses.

In the second photo, she poses with international celebrities like Chris and Liam Hemsworth, and supermodel Naomi Campbell among many others.

The third image featured her posing alongside a team of race car drivers.

“F1 weekend in Abu Dhabi. Thank you @visitabudhabi for being an amazing host,” PeeCee wrote in the caption.

Another clip that has gone viral captured her beside the tracks with Naomi Campbell, while another showed Priyanka warmly greeting Orlando.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra next stars in the upcoming film Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

She will also headline Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, also featuring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt on the cast.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!