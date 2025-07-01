Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya to make acting debut with 'Thudakkam' directed by '2018' filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph

Quick highlights:

Vismaya Mohanlal to debut in Thudakkam, helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph.

The Malayalam film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal posted heartfelt messages welcoming Vismaya to cinema.

Vismaya is also a published poet and visual artist with a book titled Grains of Stardust.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, is stepping into cinema with Thudakkam, a Malayalam feature directed by 2018 filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph. The announcement, made on social media by her father and production house Aashirvad Cinemas, marks Vismaya’s formal entry into acting after years of working quietly as a poet and artist.

Vismaya Mohanlal transitions from poetry and art to acting in Thudakkam Instagram/mayamohanlal





Jude Anthany Joseph teams up with Aashirvad Cinemas for Thudakkam

The upcoming film Thudakkam is being produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, the renowned banner behind many of Mohanlal’s blockbusters. Director Jude Anthany Joseph, known for 2018: Everyone Is a Hero, said he felt a personal responsibility when entrusted with Vismaya’s debut.

“It’s a humble film, but one made from the heart,” he shared, promising to honour the trust shown by Mohanlal and his wife, Suchitra. Details about the film’s plot and cast remain under wraps, though early hints suggest an action-driven storyline, possibly tapping into Vismaya’s martial arts background.

Vismaya Mohanlal brings her artistic journey to screen

Before venturing into films, Vismaya carved a creative path through literature and painting. In 2021, she published Grains of Stardust, a collection of poems and illustrations that offered glimpses into her introspective world. Written in a raw, spontaneous style, many of the poems were jotted down during subway rides or inspired by fleeting moments in nature.





Her brother, actor Pranav Mohanlal, encouraged her to compile them into a book. With both siblings now in the film industry, Thudakkam also adds to the growing list of second-generation talents in Malayalam cinema, including Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalidas Jayaram.