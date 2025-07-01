Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya to make acting debut with 'Thudakkam' directed by '2018' filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph

The daughter of superstar Mohanlal is stepping into cinema after making a mark as a poet and visual artist.

Vismaya Mohanlal’s daughter

Vismaya Mohanlal makes her film debut with Malayalam project Thudakkam

Instagram/mayamohanlal
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 01, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Quick highlights:

  • Vismaya Mohanlal to debut in Thudakkam, helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph.
  • The Malayalam film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.
  • Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal posted heartfelt messages welcoming Vismaya to cinema.
  • Vismaya is also a published poet and visual artist with a book titled Grains of Stardust.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, is stepping into cinema with Thudakkam, a Malayalam feature directed by 2018 filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph. The announcement, made on social media by her father and production house Aashirvad Cinemas, marks Vismaya’s formal entry into acting after years of working quietly as a poet and artist.

Vismaya Mohanlal transitions from poetry and art to acting in ThudakkamInstagram/mayamohanlal


Jude Anthany Joseph teams up with Aashirvad Cinemas for Thudakkam

The upcoming film Thudakkam is being produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, the renowned banner behind many of Mohanlal’s blockbusters. Director Jude Anthany Joseph, known for 2018: Everyone Is a Hero, said he felt a personal responsibility when entrusted with Vismaya’s debut.

“It’s a humble film, but one made from the heart,” he shared, promising to honour the trust shown by Mohanlal and his wife, Suchitra. Details about the film’s plot and cast remain under wraps, though early hints suggest an action-driven storyline, possibly tapping into Vismaya’s martial arts background.

Vismaya Mohanlal brings her artistic journey to screen

Before venturing into films, Vismaya carved a creative path through literature and painting. In 2021, she published Grains of Stardust, a collection of poems and illustrations that offered glimpses into her introspective world. Written in a raw, spontaneous style, many of the poems were jotted down during subway rides or inspired by fleeting moments in nature.


Her brother, actor Pranav Mohanlal, encouraged her to compile them into a book. With both siblings now in the film industry, Thudakkam also adds to the growing list of second-generation talents in Malayalam cinema, including Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalidas Jayaram.

mohanlalsecondgeneration talentsstar kidsvismaya mohanlalmalayalam cinema

Related News

Visa UK
UK

Government unveils stricter visa rules, to take effect from July 22

'The Running Man' trailer: Glen Powell leads deadly TV survival game in Edgar Wright’s remake of Stephen King’s novel
Entertainment

'The Running Man' trailer: Glen Powell leads deadly TV survival game in Edgar Wright’s remake of Stephen King’s novel

Taylor Fritz & Morgan Riddle
Lifestyle

Who is Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle? All about the influencer reshaping tennis culture

Starmer faces revolt as welfare bill vote sparks Labour uproar
News

Starmer faces revolt as welfare bill vote sparks Labour uproar

More For You

sean diddy

Diddy trial recap as jury reviews Cassie testimony and flags juror concern

Getty Images

What’s happening in the Diddy trial as jury reviews testimony and raises juror concern

Quick highlights:

  • Jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial sends fifth note to judge.
  • Concern raised about one juror’s ability to follow instructions; judge advises deliberations to continue.
  • Jurors request transcripts of Cassie Ventura and Daniel Phillip’s testimonies.
  • Combs faces five charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, and could face life in prison.

Jurors in the high-profile criminal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs have raised new concerns as deliberations continue, sending a fifth note to the judge questioning whether one juror can follow instructions. The jury also asked to review key testimonies from singer Cassie Ventura and witness Daniel Phillip, signalling the complexity and weight of the decision they face.

Diddy trial jury raises alarm over juror and demands key witness testimoniesGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Sardaar Ji 3 set for overseas release only
IMDB

Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Sardaar Ji 3' becomes highest-grossing Indian film in Pakistan amid boycott in India

Quick highlights:

  • Sardaar Ji 3 rakes in £275,000 (₹3 crore) on opening day in Pakistan, surpassing Sultan.
  • Diljit Dosanjh responds to backlash: “When we shot the film, everything was fine.”
  • Film was not released in India due to controversy over Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s casting.
  • Worldwide opening weekend collection touches £1.6 million (₹18.1 crore).

The Punjabi-language horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, has become the highest-grossing Indian film ever released in Pakistan. Despite being banned in India, the film grossed £275,000 (₹3 crore) on its opening day and £825,000 (₹9 crore) over the first weekend in Pakistan alone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ranbir Kapoor says playing Lord Ram changed his life as 'Ramayana Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor hugs Ravi Dubey after wrap speech on Ramayana set

Twitter/Raymond/Cinegeek

​Ranbir Kapoor says playing Lord Ram changed his life as 'Ramayana Part 1' wraps

Quick highlights:

  • Ranbir Kapoor calls Lord Ram the most meaningful role of his career during his final-day speech.
  • Ramayana: Part 1 shoot wraps after an extensive schedule led by director Nitesh Tiwari.
  • Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman, is seen sharing an emotional hug with Ranbir on set.
  • The film is set to release in cinemas during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in 2027.

The filming of Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has officially come to an end. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the ambitious mythological film, delivered a heartfelt speech during the wrap ceremony, calling it the most significant role of his career. A now-viral behind-the-scenes video captures Ranbir hugging his co-star Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman, as the cast and crew celebrated the emotional milestone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Certain Blacks festival

Ensemble Festival 2025 returns to Royal Docks with bold new outdoor shows

Roswitha Chesher

Certain Blacks marks 10 years with free outdoor festival at Royal Docks

Quick highlights:

  • Ensemble Festival 2025 to be held on 26–27 July at Royal Victoria Docks, London.
  • Free outdoor event featuring circus, dance, street art and physical theatre.
  • Highlights include new works by Sadiq Ali, Vidya Thirunarayan and Miss High Leg Kick.
  • This year marks the 10th anniversary of organisers Certain Blacks.

This summer, London’s historic Royal Victoria Docks will transform into a hub of vibrant outdoor performance as Ensemble Festival 2025 returns on 26 and 27 July. Presented by arts organisation Certain Blacks, the free weekend event features an interesting line-up of new circus, dance and street theatre works, while also celebrating a decade of championing diverse and underrepresented artists.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers are among the first to use TikTok’s new bulletin board tool

Getty Images

Jonas Brothers among first to test TikTok bulletin boards in new messaging feature

Quick highlights:

  • TikTok is testing a new one-way messaging feature called bulletin boards.
  • Jonas Brothers, People magazine, and Paris Saint-Germain among early testers.
  • The feature mimics Instagram’s broadcast channels but may expand further.
  • Only creators can post; followers can react with emojis but not comment.

TikTok is trialling a new feature called bulletin boards, allowing select creators and brands to send direct broadcast-style messages to their followers, similar to Instagram’s broadcast channels. The Jonas Brothers, football club Paris Saint-Germain, and People magazine are among the first to test the tool, which shows TikTok’s growing focus on creator-fan intimacy beyond its traditional feed.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc