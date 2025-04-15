Priyanka Chopra to star in a new comedy with Zac Efron and Will Ferrell for Amazon MGM

Priyanka Chopra is returning to the big screen in a new Hollywood comedy, where she will share the screen once again with Zac Efron, her Baywatch co-star from 2017. The film, backed by Amazon MGM Studios, is being directed and written by Nicholas Stoller, best known for comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.
Zac Efron was confirmed for the project earlier this year, but Priyanka’s involvement, officially announced now, adds another major name to the star-studded cast, with Will Ferrell, Michael Peña, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, and Billy Eichner rounding out the ensemble. Ferrell is also co-producing the film through his banner Gloria Sanchez Productions, alongside Stoller’s Stoller Global Solutions.
With projects like Heads of State, The Bluff, and now this comedy, Priyanka continues her Hollywood streakGetty Images
The untitled film, previously referred to as Judgment Day, revolves around a young man recently released from prison, played by Efron, who storms an unscripted TV courtroom show, blaming the judge, played by Ferrell, for ruining his life. It is expected to mix absurdity with a lot of sharp humour. Priyanka’s role, however, remains undisclosed for now, adding further curiosity around the film.
This also marks Priyanka's second collaboration with Stoller’s team after Citadel, where she played a spy opposite Richard Madden. She’s been steadily expanding her Hollywood footprint with upcoming roles in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, and The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate.
Zac Efron will play a recently released convict who hijacks a TV courtroom in the upcoming filmGetty Images
Back home, Priyanka recently wrapped a schedule of SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure film, tentatively titled SSMB 29, which stars Mahesh Babu. Though not officially confirmed, reports suggest she might be playing the antagonist.
As one of the few South Asian stars to successfully transition between Indian and international cinema, Priyanka has managed to pick projects that mix commercial appeal with strong industry collaborations. This latest comedy might just be another clever move; reuniting with a popular co-star, joining a crowd-pleasing genre, and keeping her momentum going on both sides of the globe.