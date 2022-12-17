Website Logo
  • Saturday, December 17, 2022
Priyanka Chopra mourns demise of American dancer tWitch

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, “Still processing this.”

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Friday mourned the demise of the American dancer Stephen Boss.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, “Still processing this. You gave so much to the world. You never know what someone is going through. Rest in peace and love tWitch. You truly were a light. My condolences to Allison Holker and the children.”

Stephen Boss, better known as ‘tWitch’ from the popular ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ , died by suicide as per a report by the US-based entertainment portal, People.

Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram to share her heartbreak about the tragic situation, by sharing a picture of herself hugging the hip-hop dancer and DJ.
“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia,” the television personality wrote.
Stephen rose to fame from MTV’s ‘The Wade Robson Project’ and became a runner-up in ‘Star Search’. He also participated in the dance reality show, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ in 2008.

In 2014, he joined Ellen’s talk show as a guest DJ, gradually becoming a permanent part of the show and becoming a co-executive producer in 2020, as per People.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. Produced by Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel’ will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, both of which have become cult classics over the years. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

