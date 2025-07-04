Skip to content
 
Priyanka Chopra says she is just getting started in Hollywood with 'Heads of State' on Prime Video

The actor opens up about her evolving career and working with John Cena and Idris Elba in her latest action-packed film.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra says she wants strong roles not just ornamental characters

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 04, 2025
Quick highlights:

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she’s just getting started in Hollywood.
  • Stars as a fierce MI6 agent alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.
  • Gets into serious action mode with explosions, helicopters, and hand-to-hand combat.
  • Says her journey is still evolving, with much more to explore in the West.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have ruled Bollywood for over two decades, but the global star believes she’s still “nascent” in her Hollywood journey, and that’s what makes it exciting.

The Quantico and Citadel actor stars in the new Amazon Prime Video film Heads of State, playing a sharp MI6 agent named Noel Bisset. Her character has a complicated history with British Prime Minister Sam Clarke (played by Idris Elba) and is tasked with protecting him and the newly elected US President Will Derringer (John Cena) when they're attacked before a major NATO conference.

 Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra calls herself nascent in Hollywood as 'Heads of State' streams on Prime VideoGetty Images


In a chat with PTI, Priyanka said she’s proud of her Indian film career and now wants to build an equally diverse portfolio in the West.

“It’s constant evolution for sure. I would’ve never imagined in 2002, when I did my first movie, that I’d be here today,” she said. “I feel like I’m really nascent in my work in the West. I have a major filmography in India, across genres and with amazing filmmakers. I want to build on that in English-language work too. There’s a lot more to do and explore, and I’m excited to see what unfolds.”

Over the years, Priyanka has taken on major Hollywood roles in Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, Love Again, and, of course, her breakout lead role in Quantico.

With Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, she says she had a blast, literally. From gun battles and hand-to-hand fights to explosive helicopter sequences, the film puts her action skills to the test once again.

“I want to be proud of the work I do. I try to choose characters with agency, not just ornamental roles,” she said. “This was a fun movie to do, and I’m really proud of what I did with this character.”

 Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra wants to build her English film portfolio after Bollywood successGetty Images


The action-heavy film gave her the chance to collaborate with WWE legend-turned-actor John Cena for the first time, even though they started their careers around the same time in the early 2000s.

“I’ve known of John since his WWE days. He’s so popular in India; it’s hard not to know him,” she laughed. “When he transitioned to movies, I found his choice of roles really interesting. So I was very excited to work with him.”

Priyanka added that Cena is just as funny off-screen as he is on it, something that made their scenes easier and more spontaneous.

“He’s got great comedic timing even in real life. That helps a lot, especially when you're improvising on set.”

Talking about the film’s high-octane stunts, Priyanka gave full credit to the crew.

“Actors are only as good as the teams around us, especially in a movie like this. We had an incredible stunt team and a visionary director who storyboarded nearly every shot. He knew exactly how high a helicopter needed to be or how big an explosion should look. When you’re surrounded by such a solid technical team, you feel confident and capable, no matter which country you’re filming in.”

  Ilya Naishuller, Priyanka Chopra and John Cena attend the special screening for "Head of State" Getty Images


The ensemble cast also includes Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles. The film is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard.

As she continues balancing work across continents, Priyanka Chopra says one thing remains unchanged: her drive to grow.

“Success is constant evolution,” she said. “And I feel like I’m just getting started out here.”

