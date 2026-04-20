Indian actors who made TIME 100 before Ranbir Kapoor and what set them apart

Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor joins a short, selective list of Indian actors recognised by TIME

Earlier names were featured at moments of global crossover or cultural influence

The list shows how international visibility shapes recognition

Ranbir Kapoor’s inclusion in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list for 2026 places him in a rare group of Indian actors who have featured over the years. While the list spans global figures across industries, representation from Indian cinema has remained limited, with only a handful of actors making the cut at key moments of international visibility. Kapoor now joins that short list, adding a new chapter to how such influence is being defined.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Regular appearances at Cannes and roles in crossover films positioned her Getty Images

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was featured on the TIME 100 list in 2004. Among the earliest Indian actors to feature on TIME 100, her inclusion came at a time when she had become a global face of Indian cinema. Regular appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, major international endorsements and crossover films such as Bride and Prejudice helped her build visibility beyond Bollywood. She was also among the first Indian actors to serve on Cannes juries, reinforcing her international standing..

2. Aamir Khan

Films such as Lagaan and Dangal extended his influence internationally Getty Images

Featured in 2013, he was recognised not just for commercial success but for shaping socially relevant cinema with global reach. Lagaan brought India to the Oscars conversation, while Dangal went on to achieve extraordinary box-office success in China. His films often combined storytelling with social themes, expanding the perception of Indian cinema internationally.

3. Irrfan Khan

His work across independent films and major global productions made him one Getty Images

Included in 2017, he built one of the most distinctive cross-industry careers among Indian actors. Moving between Bollywood, independent cinema and Hollywood, he appeared in projects such as Life of Pi, The Lunchbox and major studio films. His understated performances and global body of work made him a rare presence who was equally at home in multiple film industries.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She represented a new phase where Indian actors became part of mainstream Western media Getty Images

Featured in 2016 and again in 2018, her inclusion reflected a decisive shift into global entertainment. Her lead role in the American series Quantico, followed by Hollywood films and international brand partnerships, marked a phase where Indian actors were no longer limited to appearances but were leading mainstream Western projects. She also became a prominent global public figure beyond cinema.

5. Deepika Padukone

Her influence extended beyond films into broader cultural spaces Getty Images

Included in 2018, her recognition came during a period of expanding global visibility. Alongside her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, she became a regular presence at international platforms such as Cannes and the Met Gala. Her influence extended into fashion, endorsements and mental health advocacy, broadening her impact beyond film.

What this means for Ranbir Kapoor

Where earlier names often arrived on the list through global crossover, Kapoor’s inclusion points to a different shift. His current trajectory is anchored in large-scale Indian storytelling that is being positioned for international audiences without stepping outside its cultural base.

With Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by collaborators such as A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, alongside the scale of Animal, his work sits at the intersection of local narrative and global reach.

The distinction is subtle but significant. Kapoor’s presence on the list reflects a moment where Indian cinema is not crossing over, but expanding outward on its own terms.