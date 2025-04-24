Priyanka Chopra fronts action thriller ‘Heads of State’ with John Cena, Idris Elba

A dynamic of action, comedy, and political misadventure is set to hit Prime Video this summer with the release of Heads of State. The newly launched trailer teases a fast-paced, explosive ride featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena, and Idris Elba in lead roles. The film is slated to premiere globally on 2 July 2025.
Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind Hardcore Henry and Nobody, Heads of State is billed as a cross between Air Force One and Midnight Run. The film places mismatched world leaders at the centre of a chaotic crisis that forces them to work together, despite their egos and rivalries.
Cena stars as U.S. President Will Derringer and Elba as British Prime Minister Sam Clarke, who is also a former action-movie star. Their first official diplomatic mission together takes a sudden turn when their plane comes under attack mid-flight. With their elite security teams compromised and an unidentified enemy closing in, the two heads of state are left with no option but to join forces.
As the duo scrambles to stay alive and uncover the source of the threat, they cross paths with Noel Bisset, an elite MI6 agent played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her character brings the necessary tactical edge and no-nonsense attitude to the operation, acting as the glue that holds the chaotic trio together. From combat sequences to quick-witted exchanges, Chopra Jonas takes a commanding role in the unfolding drama, offering both firepower and diplomacy when it’s needed most.
The film’s narrative promises equal parts adrenaline and amusement, as Derringer and Clarke—both stubborn and larger than life—are forced into a reluctant alliance. Their on-screen chemistry, forged previously in The Suicide Squad, is expected to be a highlight once again, this time against a backdrop of global stakes and non-stop action.
- YouTubePrime Video
Heads of State also features an impressive supporting cast including Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, and Sarah Niles. Each actor adds to the multi-layered storyline that spans several continents and a variety of political tensions.
Filming commenced in London in May 2023 and continued across notable European locations. Key scenes were captured at St George’s Hall in Liverpool, the scenic streets of Trieste in Italy, and throughout Belgrade, Serbia—giving the film a distinctly international flavour and cinematic scale.
The screenplay was penned by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query, based on an original story by Query. The project was initially acquired by Amazon Studios in 2020, reuniting Cena and Elba for another action-packed venture.
With its combination of buddy comedy dynamics, espionage twists, and high-stakes international peril, Heads of State is positioned as one of Prime Video’s major summer releases. Viewers can expect sharp dialogue, globe-trotting drama, and memorable performances, especially from Chopra Jonas, who steps confidently into a physically demanding and pivotal role.
For audiences looking for a film that fuses explosive action with sharp humour and unexpected camaraderie, Heads of State could be one of 2025’s standout blockbusters.
Heads of State launches worldwide on 2 July 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.
Rahul Bhatt sparks controversy over 'insensitive' remarks about sisters Alia and Pooja Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt, fitness trainer and son of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has found himself at the centre of a social media storm following controversial remarks about his half-sister, Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, Rahul drew comparisons between Alia and their older sister Pooja Bhatt, calling the latter more talented, attractive, and principled.
The comments, which many have labelled inappropriate and insensitive, have sparked widespread criticism online. During the interview, Rahul stated, “In my opinion, she (Alia) is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is. Not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai’ (watery tea). Amongst the siblings, the most talented and the most moralistic is Pooja.”
Social media users reacted strongly, questioning why Rahul would compare his sisters in such personal terms. Several users were particularly disturbed by his reference to their appearance and sex appeal, pointing out that such comparisons within a family cross boundaries of propriety. One comment read, “This is disturbing. Why talk about your sisters like that? It’s not just weird, it’s wrong.” Another post said, “There’s nothing respectful about comparing your siblings’ attractiveness in public.”
The backlash also reignited conversation around a decades-old controversy involving Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. Rahul was asked about the infamous 1990s magazine cover where the father-daughter duo shared a kiss, which had stirred public outrage at the time. Dismissing the criticism, Rahul said, “It doesn’t make any difference. It’s like water off a duck’s back. We know the truth, and we’ve seen everything since childhood.”
Rahul’s casual dismissal of that controversy has added fuel to the fire, with critics saying it reflects a broader issue of the Bhatt family being insensitive to public perception and boundaries. Many users questioned the need for bringing up old incidents in a bid to defend new and equally questionable statements.
As of now, neither Alia Bhatt nor Pooja Bhatt has issued any public response to Rahul’s remarks. Both actors, known for their significant contributions to Indian cinema, have typically kept family matters private despite living in the public eye.
This episode has also sparked debate over the role of public figures in maintaining respect when discussing family matters in the media. Observers say such comments, especially when involving women’s appearance and personal qualities, reinforce problematic attitudes and fuel unnecessary controversies.
While Rahul Bhatt is not as prominent in the entertainment industry as his father or sisters, his comments have made headlines and placed the Bhatt family in the spotlight for reasons beyond their creative work. For many, this serves as a reminder that public platforms come with responsibility, and that family ties should not be trivialised or dissected for attention or comparison.
The backlash is unlikely to subside soon, especially as fans and followers of Alia and Pooja continue to express disappointment over the way the situation has unfolded. Whether or not Rahul chooses to clarify or apologise remains to be seen.