Stuntman SM Raju dies during Pa Ranjith’s 'Vettuvan' shoot, shocking crash video raises safety concerns

Highlights:

Veteran stuntman SM Raju died while filming a car-toppling stunt for Vettuvan, directed by Pa Ranjith.

The car flipped uncontrollably during a high-speed sequence in Tamil Nadu on 13 July.

Actor Vishal, a close friend, confirmed the incident and promised to support Raju’s family.

Viral video of the crash has triggered online outrage and debate over stunt safety practices in Indian cinema.

Renowned stunt artist SM Raju lost his life on the set of Vettuvan, a Tamil film directed by Pa Ranjith and starring Arya, after a car stunt went horribly wrong. The fatal incident took place on Sunday morning, 13 July, during a high-speed sequence in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district.

A shocking video of the crash has surfaced online, showing Raju behind the wheel as the car speeds up a ramp, flips mid-air, and lands violently. He was pulled out of the wreckage by crew members but was declared dead shortly after.

SM Raju Times Now





Crew warned SM Raju not to perform the risky car stunt

According to actor K Vishal, Raju was advised against performing the dangerous stunt by the stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan. Despite being offered a safer alternative using a cannon blast for the flip, Raju insisted on executing the full sequence himself.

“The choreographer told him to let someone else do the toppling, but Raju wouldn’t listen,” Vishal revealed. “There were no visible injuries, no bleeding, but he went numb after the topple.”

An autopsy is currently underway to determine the cause of death, as the lack of external trauma has puzzled the crew.

Fans demand accountability after video of fatal crash surfaces

The video of the accident has gone viral, prompting widespread outrage over safety conditions on film sets. Social media users questioned why real-life stunt performers were still being used for such high-risk sequences when VFX or remote-controlled vehicles could have been employed.

One user wrote, “Why is a man still put in a car for such scenes? Isn’t it time to automate or use dummies?” Others demanded accountability from the director, producers, and union heads, urging financial support for Raju’s family.

Comments regarding the safety Twitter/





Industry mourns loss, calls for better safety norms for stunt performers

Raju, whose full name was Mohan Raj, was a 52-year-old veteran from Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district. Known for his fearlessness and expertise in car stunts, he had worked on numerous action films over his decades-long career.

Actor Vishal, who served as general secretary of the South Indian Artistes Association, offered emotional tributes and pledged financial support to Raju’s wife and two children. He also highlighted systemic issues within the stunt community, stating that many performers avoid reporting injuries out of fear they won’t be hired again.

“There’s always an ambulance, doctor, and safety gear on sets,” Vishal said. “But the pressure to prove themselves leads many to take risks they shouldn’t.” Stunt choreographer Stunt Silva echoed the sentiments in an Instagram post: “We lost one of the best car stunt performers in the industry. He’ll be missed.”

Pa Ranjith and Arya yet to issue official statement

As of now, neither Vettuvan director Pa Ranjith nor lead actor Arya has made a public comment about the accident. The film is in its final stages of production and features an ensemble cast, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Attakathi Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan, and Lingesh. The crew reportedly remains in shock following the tragedy, and industry insiders say an internal review of the incident is likely.

SM Raju’s death sparks urgent conversation around on-set safety

This incident has once again spotlighted the hidden dangers that stunt professionals face to deliver dramatic sequences on screen. While technological alternatives and safety guidelines exist, the culture of pushing personal limits continues to put lives at risk.

SM Raju’s death is not just a personal loss for those who knew him; it is a wake-up call for the film industry to re-examine its safety frameworks and prioritise the well-being of those behind the camera.