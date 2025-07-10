Skip to content
 
Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in Atlee's sci-fi spectacle 'AA22xA6'

The Pushpa stars reunite in a futuristic film set across dual universes with one of Indian cinema’s biggest star casts.

Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna teams up with Allu Arjun again in Atlee’s next

Getty Images/Youtube Screengrab/Sun Pictures
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 10, 2025
Highlights:

 
     
  • Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s big-budget sci-fi project AA22xA6.
    •  
  • The film already features Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur.
    •  
  • Rashmika has completed a look test and body scan in Los Angeles.
    •  
  • Film to release in multiple languages by late 2026 or early 2027.
    •  
 

Rashmika Mandanna is officially part of director Atlee’s highly ambitious sci-fi feature, tentatively titled AA22xA6. With Allu Arjun headlining the project, the casting of Rashmika not only reunites the Pushpa duo but also strengthens what is being called one of the biggest star ensembles in Indian cinema today. The Sun Pictures production already boasts names like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, and now Rashmika’s addition has significantly heightened the buzz.

 Allu Arjun teams up with Atlee for 376 million sci-fi  Director Atlee and Allu Arjun brainstorm futuristic concepts with top Hollywood VFX studios in LA  Youtube Screengrab  


Rashmika Mandanna signs on for her boldest role yet

According to insiders from the production team, Rashmika was approached by Atlee earlier this year and has since completed her look test and digital body scan in Los Angeles. Her role is described as one of the most challenging and distinctive of her career. The film's makers are reportedly working on extensive pre-production tailored to her character, hinting at an unconventional arc that moves far away from her previous on-screen avatars.

This marks Rashmika’s second collaboration with Allu Arjun after the massive success of the Pushpa franchise. However, sources close to the film insist that their dynamic in AA22xA6 will offer audiences something completely new.

 Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna attend a promotional event of their upcoming Indian film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Getty Images


AA22xA6 to explore dual universes and advanced VFX

The project is being mounted on a scale rarely seen in Indian filmmaking. Atlee, who last directed Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, is said to be drawing inspiration from global visual spectacles like Avatar, crafting a narrative that unfolds across two distinct universes.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film leans heavily on visual storytelling, with AI-driven VFX and futuristic world-building at its core. The director has reportedly insisted on running post-production in parallel with the shooting schedule to give actors real-time feedback on scenes involving heavy CGI.

 Atlee & Allu Arjun Atlee\u2019s and Allu Arjun's\u00a0next promises a grand visual universe with cutting-edge VFX  Instagram/filmybaapofficial  


Star-studded cast, global ambitions

What sets AA22xA6 apart is its ensemble. Deepika Padukone was the first female lead to be confirmed, followed by industry buzz around Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika’s entry adds further star power, and there’s talk of a fifth female lead also being finalised soon.

Sun Pictures plans to release the film globally in multiple languages, with a theatrical launch expected either by late 2026 or early 2027. The film is currently in production, and the makers are expected to drop a visually striking teaser later this year to kick off their promotional campaign.

 Atlee & Deepika Director Atlee guides Deepika through motion capture choreography  Youtube Screengrab/Sun TV  


What this means for Rashmika and Allu Arjun

Both Rashmika and Allu Arjun are riding high after the record-breaking success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. While Allu is already a pan-India name, Rashmika’s popularity has been steadily rising across Hindi and South Indian markets. This film gives them a fresh canvas to explore a new on-screen equation and further expand their reach among global audiences.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  


As anticipation builds for AA22xA6, all eyes will be on how Atlee brings together this megastar cast for what could potentially be a landmark moment in Indian science fiction cinema.

allu arjunatleesouth indian cinemasci-fi filmrashmika mandanna

