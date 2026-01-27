Skip to content
Atlee calls Deepika Padukone his 'lucky star' as AA22xA6 gathers momentum

Atlee’s next film, tentatively titled AA22xA6

Deepika Padukone

Speculation around the film’s genre, setting and cast had been circulating widely on social media for months

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Jan 27, 2026
Highlights

  • Atlee’s upcoming film AA22xA6 pairs him with Allu Arjun for the first time
  • Deepika Padukone confirmed as the female lead, with the director calling her his “lucky star”
  • The project is being mounted on a scale larger than Atlee’s previous films
  • An ensemble cast and a tech-driven approach have added to growing anticipation

A project building buzz across industries

Atlee’s next film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, has quickly become one of the most talked-about pan-Indian projects in development. The film marks the director’s first collaboration with Allu Arjun and is being described by Atlee as his most ambitious venture yet, both in scale and execution.

Speculation around the film’s genre, setting and cast had been circulating widely on social media for months. Interest intensified after Deepika Padukone was officially confirmed as part of the project, fuelling discussion around a potential box-office draw.

Deepika Padukone hailed as a ‘lucky star’

Atlee has spoken openly about working with Deepika Padukone again following their success on Jawan. Referring to her as his “lucky star”, he praised her creativity, commitment and work ethic, describing her contribution as central to the film’s vision.

AA22xA6 will also mark Padukone’s first screen appearance since her pregnancy. According to the director, audiences can expect a markedly different portrayal of the actor, suggesting a role that departs from her recent on-screen performances.

A tech-heavy vision and dual worlds

A brief sneak peek released earlier showed Padukone and Atlee in intense pre-shoot discussions, hinting at the preparation behind the project. The footage suggested a glamorous action-driven role, aligning with the film’s reported emphasis on scale and spectacle.

Informal promotion around the film points to a story set across two worlds, with extensive use of visual effects. Atlee has said the team has been working through “sleepless nights” to shape a cinematic experience that blends elements of Indian culture with influences from global cinema.

A wide-ranging ensemble cast

Alongside Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, AA22xA6 features a large supporting cast including Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Jim Sarbh.

While reports have surfaced about Atlee’s future projects, the director has indicated that AA22xA6 remains his primary focus as production gathers pace ahead of a formal announcement.

More For You

