Deepika Padukone’s Instagram reel becomes most-watched in the world with 1.9 billion views

The Singham Again star’s ad for Hilton becomes the most-viewed reel globally, outpacing Ronaldo and Hardik Pandya by a massive margin.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sets Instagram world record as hotel reel hits 1.9 billion views

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 05, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Deepika Padukone’s sponsored reel for Hilton crosses 1.9 billion views on Instagram.
  • Becomes the most-viewed reel globally, beating Ronaldo and Hardik Pandya’s posts.
  • The video is part of Hilton’s It Matters Where You Stay campaign.
  • Deepika’s next films include AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has shattered global social media records with a sponsored Instagram reel that recently hit 1.9 billion views, reportedly making it the most-watched reel on the platform.

This milestone places Deepika ahead of social media giants like Cristiano Ronaldo and Hardik Pandya, marking a historic moment not just for Padukone, but also for Indian celebrities on the global digital stage.

 Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone breaks record with most-viewed Instagram reel ever Getty Images


Is Deepika Padukone’s reel the most viewed on Instagram?

As of 5 August 2025, Deepika Padukone's promotional reel for Hilton Hotels has crossed a staggering 1.9 billion views on Instagram. The video, which is part of the hotel brand’s global campaign It Matters Where You Stay, features the actor in a luxury property, showcasing serene visuals and stylish aesthetics.

Shared just weeks ago, the reel has outperformed previous top-viewed videos, including Hardik Pandya x BGMI (1.6 billion views), Flex Your New Phone (1.4 billion), and even Ronaldo’s most viral post (over 500 million views).

Despite being a branded post, the engagement was immense, drawing over a million likes and thousands of comments. Fans flooded the post with reactions like, “1.9B views is no joke” and “Imagine hitting 2B with just a hotel ad.”


Why is Deepika Padukone’s Instagram presence so influential?

With over 80 million followers on Instagram, Deepika Padukone has long been among the most-followed Indian celebrities online. She uses her platform to share behind-the-scenes glimpses, fashion campaigns, work updates, and brand collaborations.

Deepika has worked with major global labels such as Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and now Hilton. Her strong international appeal, strategic content partnerships, and personal storytelling contribute to consistently high engagement on her posts.

The 1.9B-view reel shows how a well-placed brand collaboration, backed by a powerful celebrity with cross-cultural influence, can drive unprecedented visibility.

 Deepika Padukone confirms biopic on father Prakash Padukone in the works Deepika Padukone (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)  Getty Images for The Red Sea Int  


What are fans and critics saying about the viral reel?

While the internet is buzzing with praise for Deepika’s digital dominance, not everyone is convinced all the engagement is organic. Some users noted the sharp difference between the reel’s views and its likes or comments, suggesting a strong ad push by Hilton.

One user wrote, “Not hating, but 1.9B views and just 1M likes? Looks like boosted reach.” Another added, “Still, Deepika is the face of this record. Even a brand-backed post needs star power to pull this off.”

The conversation online continues to split between admiration and scepticism, but there’s no denying the reel’s visibility and impact.

  Comments under Deepika's reel Instagram Screengrab/deepikapadukone


What’s next for Deepika Padukone in 2025 and beyond?

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is set to appear in AA22xA6, an ambitious sci-fi action drama directed by Atlee, co-starring Allu Arjun. She is also part of The Intern, opposite Amitabh Bachchan, a comedy-drama remake of the Hollywood film.

Earlier this year, she starred in Singham Again as DCP Shakti Shetty and made a powerful impression in Kalki 2898 AD. She is also rumoured to be part of King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, as well as Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

 Deepika Padukone Leads Pan-India Epic \u2018AA22xA6\u2019 as Warrior Queen Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun in Atlee pan India epic AA22xA6  Youtube Screengrab/ Sun TV  


Adding to her achievements, Deepika will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026, joining a select list of Indian film personalities to receive this global recognition.

global recordhiltoninstagram reelsocial mediadeepika padukone

