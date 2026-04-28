Former GP struck off after claiming a 90 per cent cancer cure rate at home clinic

Highlights

Ali charged cancer patients up to £15,000 for unlicensed treatments after his licence was withdrawn in 2015.

One patient died shortly after receiving treatment at his squalid home clinic.

He was struck off for exploiting vulnerable patients and making false cancer cure claims.

A former GP has been permanently struck off after charging cancer patients up to £15,000 for unlicensed treatments at a clinic he ran from his council house.

Mohsen Ali lost his medical licence in January 2015. Despite this, he continued seeing seriously ill patients and presenting himself as a practising doctor.

Between January and September 2018, he treated two cancer patients. Neither was told he was no longer registered.

Ali qualified from Cairo University in 1994 and began working in the UK in 2001. He held a full licence from 2004 until it was withdrawn.

After losing his registration he continued advertising his services, claiming to have GP experience.

He told patients he could achieve a 90 per cent cure rate for cancer and other serious illnesses.

His flyer read: "In the name of Allah the best healer, we aim to achieve over 90 per cent cure rate in the most challenging illnesses."

He also told at least one patient that the NHS was trying to kill them and that hospitals were only interested in making money from chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

One patient, known as Patient A, had stage three prostate cancer. When they first spoke on the phone, Ali said prostate cancer was so easy to cure that he would refund the money if treatment did not work. He charged him £15,000.

During sessions he administered injections but refused to say what was in them. When pressed, he mentioned only Vitamin C and garlic oil as ingredients.

He was described as evasive whenever asked for more details about what he was injecting.

Trust badly broken

The second patient, known as Patient B, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015.

She had surgery and NHS treatment but the cancer returned in January 2018. She was told nothing more could be done and turned to Ali.

He charged her between £10,000 and £12,000. Her husband later said the money was taken under false pretences. She died shortly after her treatment with Ali ended.

Ali treated her with Vitamin C, oxygenated water, sodium bicarbonate and ozone therapy. Ozone therapy is a controversial form of alternative medicine.

All sessions for both patients took place at Ali's semi-detached council house. An expert described the premises as "squalid, unprofessional, unhygienic, neglected and highly inappropriate" and noted a separate household lived upstairs.

One of his patients raised a concern with the General Medical Council in June 2019. Leicestershire Police received a crime report the following month.

When interviewed, Ali said he did not need to be registered as his work was therapeutic. He described his services as herbal and natural treatment, cupping and faith Koran healing.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service struck Ali off, saying he posed a serious and ongoing risk to public safety.

MPTS chairman Nessa Sharkett told The Telegraph that he had exploited the trust of vulnerable patients, made false cancer cure claims, misled patients about his licence and used his medical background to take their money.