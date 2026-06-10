South Asian women more likely than Europeans to face early menopause and heart disease risk

South Asian women were found to have a 34 per cent higher risk of premature menopause than European women.

Women in low and middle-income countries were 53 per cent more likely to experience premature menopause.

Early and premature menopause were linked to a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes and other major cardiovascular events.

An international study has found that South Asian women are more likely to experience premature menopause than women from many other ethnic groups, raising concerns about a lesser-known risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

The research, published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Women's Health, analysed data from more than 111,000 women across 26 countries and found that both premature menopause and early menopause were significantly more common in low and middle-income countries. Researchers say the findings could have important implications for women's cardiovascular health, particularly in regions where heart disease is already a growing concern.

An earlier menopause, A longer health shadow

According to the study, women living in low and middle-income countries were 53 per cent more likely to experience premature menopause than women in high-income nations. Half of the women in these countries reached menopause by the age of 47.5, compared with 50.6 in wealthier countries.

The gap was even more striking among South Asian women.

Researchers found that South Asian women had a 34 per cent higher risk of premature menopause than European women. The median age of menopause among South Asians was 47.4 years, compared with 50.7 years among Europeans.

Premature menopause refers to menopause occurring before the age of 40, while early menopause occurs between the ages of 40 and 44.

The study drew on data from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiologic (PURE) study and involved researchers from institutions across Australia, Europe, Asia and Latin America, including The University of Sydney.

The researchers found that menopause timing was closely linked to future cardiovascular health.

Women who experienced early menopause faced a 14 per cent higher risk of major cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes. For those who underwent premature menopause, the risk rose to 27 per cent.

Importantly, that pattern remained consistent regardless of where women lived or their ethnic background.

Researchers said the findings suggest that premature and early menopause should be recognised as independent indicators of cardiovascular risk, rather than being viewed solely as reproductive health issues.

"The findings underscore the importance of monitoring and managing cardiovascular health among women who experience premature or early menopause worldwide," the authors noted, as quoted in a news report.

Of the 111,619 women included in the study, around 9.5 per cent had experienced premature menopause and 15.3 per cent had undergone early menopause.

More than traditional risk factors

One of the study's more notable findings was that women in low and middle-income countries often experienced higher rates of cardiovascular events despite having lower levels of some traditional risk factors such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Researchers suggested that other influences, including air pollution, poorer diets, lower educational attainment and reduced physical strength, may play a role. However, they argued that early menopause itself deserves greater attention as a women-specific risk factor that is frequently overlooked.

The authors described the research as the largest study of its kind to examine menopausal patterns across diverse populations using standardised measures.

They concluded that the relationship between premature menopause and cardiovascular disease remained remarkably consistent across different countries, income levels and ethnic groups, suggesting that menopause timing may be a more important indicator of future heart health than previously recognised.