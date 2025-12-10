UK watchdog bans adverts claiming to cure ADHD and autism in children

Highlights

ASA bans misleading adverts promising to cure autism and ADHD in children through food supplements.

EllaOla Facebook promotion claimed supplements lead to "fewer meltdowns" and children "trying NEW foods".

Over 500,000 people waiting for ADHD assessment in England, driving demand for unproven treatments.

Adverts for food supplements falsely claiming to cure autism and ADHD in children have been banned by Britain's advertising watchdog.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) criticised the "unacceptable" online promotions as part of a sweeping crackdown on supplements claiming to treat neurodivergent conditions.

One Facebook promotion by EllaOla promised parents of autistic children that supplements could lead to "fewer meltdowns", "more energy & alertness" and even "trying NEW foods".

Israeli-based nutrition clinic Customized Autism Treatment claimed, "Autism Recovery Supplement" pills would treat ADHD symptoms, while UK brand Get Dopa marketed its supplements as "the perfect gift for anyone with ADHD", arguing they would improve "mental clarity, energy, and focus".

The ASA said such adverts risked "misleading vulnerable people or steering those who need it away from appropriate medical advice".

Expert warnings escalate

Henry Shelford, co-founder of ADHD UK, said the charity was "constantly having to stop whatever is today's 'magical' supplement being promoted as an ADHD cure", as people wait for NHS appointments.

Jolanta Lasota, chief executive of Ambitious about Autism, warned parents of autistic children faced "online scammers offering fake cures that could in fact be incredibly harmful".

"There is no cure for autism, but we've seen dangerous social media adverts targeting online autism communities with bogus treatments, including edible psychedelics and bleach," she told The Telegraph.

Neither autism nor ADHD can be cured, though approved treatments exist to help manage ADHD symptoms through the NHS.

Long NHS waiting lists are driving demand for alternative treatments.

October figures showed over 500,000 people waiting for ADHD assessment in England. At current rates, ADHD UK claimed clearing the backlog would take 2,000 years.

Autism and ADHD are both forms of neurodivergence with overlapping traits and can often occur together. Get Dopa responded it intended to promote products as food supplements, not medical treatments, believing its claims were "general health claims".

Customized Autism Treatment said its advert was not intentionally created and may have appeared through automated online programmes, pledging preventive action.

EllaOla confirmed it had removed the advertisement and would not use it again.