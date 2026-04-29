5 reasons why two-thirds of UK teens face mental health risks

Nearly 64 per cent of UK teenagers could face mental health issues by 2030

More than 10.5 million Britons are expected to suffer from anxiety by 2028

Only 53 per cent of people with mental health conditions are currently in work

The scale of the problem is becoming harder to ignore. A new report from Zurich Insurance suggests that mental health conditions are no longer an outlier among British teenagers but increasingly the norm. Around 51 per cent of those aged 15 to 19 are already estimated to be living with a mental or behavioural disorder, ranging from anxiety and depression to ADHD. If current trends continue, that figure could rise to 64 per cent by 2030.

The implications go beyond health. Policymakers are beginning to link this surge to broader economic risks, particularly youth unemployment. Nearly one million young people aged 16 to 24 in the UK are already classified as not in education, employment or training, and experts warn that worsening mental health could deepen this challenge. Only 53 per cent of Britons with a mental health condition are in work, compared with 82 per cent of those without, according to Zurich’s findings.

There is also an ongoing debate around diagnosis itself. Figures such as Wes Streeting and Kemi Badenoch have raised concerns about possible overdiagnosis. At the same time, academics like Will Shield at the University of Exeter argue that young people may be using mental health frameworks to make sense of increasingly complex social and economic pressures, rather than simply being over-labelled.

Research from the Resolution Foundation suggests British teenagers report worse mental health outcomes than peers in many developed economies, including Germany and Australia. Anxiety alone is projected to affect more than 10.5 million people in the UK by 2028, up from 8.7 million a year earlier.

Behind these numbers sits a mix of social, economic and cultural shifts. The following five drivers are often cited as key reasons behind the rising mental health burden among young people.

1. Social media exposure reshaping behaviour

Instagram and Snapchat were linked to increased anxiety, poor sleep and body image issues among young people iStock (Photo for representation)

One of the most discussed factors is the role of social media. Studies such as the Royal Society for Public Health report in 2017 found platforms like Instagram and Snapchat were linked to increased anxiety, poor sleep and body image issues among young people.

More recent data from Ofcom in 2023 shows that over 90 per cent of UK teenagers use social media daily, with many spending more than three hours a day online. Researchers argue that constant comparison, exposure to curated lifestyles and cyberbullying are contributing to rising stress levels.

2. Academic pressure and performance anxiety

78 per cent of young people said exam pressure had negatively affected their mental health iStock (Photo for representation)

Academic expectations have intensified over time. According to a 2022 report by YoungMinds, 78 per cent of young people said exam pressure had negatively affected their mental health.

With increasing competition for university places and jobs, students often face pressure to perform consistently from an early age. Experts suggest that this environment can lead to chronic stress, particularly when combined with uncertainty about future career prospects.

3. Economic uncertainty shaping young lives

Economic conditions are playing a significant role. Research from the Resolution Foundation in 2024 highlights how stagnant wages, high housing costs and delayed financial independence are affecting younger generations.

Nearly one million young people in the UK fall into the Neet category. This uncertainty around jobs, income and housing can create a persistent sense of instability, which psychologists link to anxiety and depressive symptoms.

4. Reduced stigma and rising awareness

An important shift is the reduction in stigma around mental health. Compared with previous generations, young people are more open about discussing emotional wellbeing.

According to NHS Digital’s 2023 survey on children and young people’s mental health, reported cases of probable mental disorders among 17 to 19-year-olds rose to around 25 per cent, up from 10 per cent in 2017. Experts suggest part of this increase reflects better awareness and willingness to report symptoms, rather than a pure rise in illness.

5. Changing lifestyles and social habits

Gen Z have higher levels of loneliness and social isolation, according to reports iStock(Photo for representation)

Younger generations are also living differently. Studies, including work by the Office for National Statistics, show that Gen Z is less likely to drink alcohol or smoke, but also reports higher levels of loneliness and social isolation.

There are shifts in relationships, with fewer young people dating or forming long-term partnerships early. While some of these changes are positive from a health perspective, they may also reduce traditional social support systems, contributing to emotional strain.

A crisis still taking shape

Taken together, these factors point to a complex and evolving issue. The rise in mental health conditions among young people is not driven by a single cause but by overlapping pressures across digital life, education, economics and social change.

As Peter Hamilton from Zurich reportedly said, the trend could shape the UK workforce for an entire generation. Without intervention, the impact may extend beyond individual wellbeing to productivity, economic growth and social mobility.