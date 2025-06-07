Deepika Padukone to play a warrior queen in Atlee and Allu Arjun's pan India epic ‘AA22xA6’

Rajesh Khanna’s acting and fashion: The legendary Hindi cinema icon has always been a huge inspiration for us. His romantic aura, unique walk, and killer fashion sense – especially those retro fits – influence a lot of our personal style. We love turning up in vintage clothes because they instantly bring out that old-school Bombay mafia gangster vibe we admire.

Dilip Kumar’s pure acting: There is a reason he is regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. His raw, natural style is a masterclass for us. We study his expressions and pauses to craft emotion-driven reels. Whether we shoot dialogue-heavy content or silent dramatic clips, his influence is everywhere. He helps us elevate even the simplest concept into something powerful and deeply moving.

Amitabh Bachchan’s persona and vintage style: When the superstar burst onto the scene in the 1970s, his fierce screen presence redefined intensity – and that shapes how we approach high-energy, gritty reel content. We recreate cinematic moments with hard-hitting lines, commanding expressions and dramatic walk-ins. His blazer and sunglasses look and deep baritone also inspire how we style and deliver those punchy, “don’t mess with us” characters on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan getty images





The timeless beauty of Madhubala: Often hailed as the most beautiful star of Hindi cinema, Madhubala’s elegance influences how we frame our female leads. Soft lighting, dreamy close-ups and graceful movements – all come from her legacy. We use her timeless charm to blend vintage aesthetics with modern storytelling in our reels.

Madhuri Dixit’s 1990s glamour and dance: The dancing queen made a huge impact in her prime. The multi-talented star’s expressions and dance finesse have definitely inspired our rhythm-based reels. We blend Bollywood thumkas with glamorous visuals and fast cuts – always with her finesse in mind. Her 1990s colour palettes and glam styling also guide how we create fashion transitions in dance reels.

Ranveer Singh’s fashion and attitude: The unique actor’s over-the-top style and wild energy are our go-to when we want to break the internet. Loud outfits, bold moves and unexpected transitions – that is Ranveer’s zone. We love channelling his “no rules” attitude into our fashion-centric reels, adding an unapologetic flair to every frame we create.

Les Twins’ dance and fashion: The French duo – dancers, choreographers, producers, models and designers – have made an impact across multiple creative fields. They completely changed the way we view dance. Their precision, swag and effortless flow inspire us to choreograph sharp, clean and stylish reels. We also love their streetwear aesthetic – it has shaped how we dress, shoot and edit our content with a fresh, global urban vibe.

Ranbir Kapoor getty images





Shah Rukh Khan’s struggle to stardom: The superstar’s journey really hits home for us. Coming from nothing and building an empire through passion, dedication and relentless hustle – that story is our biggest motivation. We see ourselves in that grind and share the same fire to prove something. Whenever we create reels or any kind of content, we channel his energy – starting small, thinking big and pouring our heart into everything. His romantic intensity, raw vulnerability and on-screen confidence push us to dream bigger and stay true to ourselves. He reminds us that the journey matters just as much as the destination.

Ranbir Kapoor’s acting: From the newer generation of actors, Ranbir inspires us with the way he fully becomes his character without ever overdoing it. There is a softness, depth and quiet strength in his performances that we try to bring into our creative reels. His expressions often speak louder than words, and that minimal, emotional style teaches us how to connect with the audience on a deeper level.

