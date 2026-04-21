Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Alia Bhatt’s altered images by Pakistani brand spark fresh debate on celebrity image rights

The unauthorised use of Alia Bhatt’s altered images by a Pakistani brand

Alia Bhatt

Growing focus on personality rights as misuse of celebrity likeness increases online

Getty Images - Instagram/ wajayesha.official
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 21, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Alia Bhatt’s morphed images used by a Pakistani brand without clear endorsement
  • Incident raises concerns around consent, digital manipulation and misleading advertising
  • Growing focus on personality rights as misuse of celebrity likeness increases online

When endorsement is assumed, not agreed

The unauthorised use of Alia Bhatt’s altered images by a Pakistani brand has reignited a familiar concern in digital advertising. Campaigns that visually mimic endorsements can easily blur the line between association and approval.

For audiences, such edits can appear credible at first glance. When a well-known face is integrated into promotional material, the assumption of endorsement often follows. Without clear consent, that assumption risks misleading consumers while benefiting from the celebrity’s influence.

The rise of easy digital manipulation

Editing tools have made high-quality image manipulation widely accessible. What was once confined to fan edits is now entering commercial use, often without the same scrutiny.

In this case, online reactions indicate a growing awareness among audiences. However, the speed of digital circulation means such campaigns can gain traction quickly, sometimes before any clarification is issued. The result is a widening gap between content creation and accountability.

Personality rights under sharper focus

The controversy adds weight to ongoing legal discussions around personality rights, which protect an individual’s image and likeness from unauthorised commercial use.

Indian courts have reinforced these protections in recent cases involving figures such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Mohanlal and Kartik Aaryan. These rulings underline that a celebrity’s identity carries tangible commercial value and cannot be freely used for promotion.

Yet enforcement remains challenging, particularly when digital campaigns operate across borders.

A cautionary moment for brands

The incident signals a shift in how such practices are viewed. Audiences are more likely to question authenticity, while public figures are increasingly protective of their image.

For brands, the implications are clear. Campaigns that rely on implied association rather than explicit permission risk both reputational and legal consequences. As digital advertising expands, the expectation for transparency is only likely to grow.

personality rightsdigital exploitationalia bhattalia bhatt image rights controversy

Related News

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

More For You

UK Asian Film Festival 2026: Line-up spans new voices, restored classics and global stories

All framed around this year’s theme, “Stories That Bind Us”

ukaff

UK Asian Film Festival 2026: Line-up spans new voices, restored classics and global stories

Highlights

  • 28th edition of the UK Asian Film Festival runs 1–10 May across the UK
  • Opens with Ghost School at BFI Southbank on 1 May
  • Closes with Shadowbox on 10 May featuring Seemab Gul and Tillotama Shome
  • European premiere of restored Umrao Jaan at BFI IMAX
  • Films span features, documentaries, shorts and curated strands
  • Theme “Stories That Bind Us” explores identity, memory and connection

A wide programme built around shared stories

The 28th edition of the UK Asian Film Festival runs from 1–10 May across London, Leicester, Coventry and Cumbernauld, bringing together films from South Asia and its global diaspora.

The programme spans new releases, restored cinema, documentaries, short films and curated thematic strands, all framed around this year’s theme, “Stories That Bind Us”.

Keep ReadingShow less