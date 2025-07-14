Skip to content
 
13 years later, Veronica still stands out: 5 reasons why Deepika Padukone’s 'Cocktail' character broke Bollywood’s mould

Thirteen years after Cocktail, Deepika Padukone’s boldest role still resonates, not for being perfect, but for daring to be unapologetically flawed.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone as Veronica in Cocktail (2012) — a performance that redefined the Bollywood 'bad girl'

Expresso Magazine
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
When Cocktail hit screens in 2012, it was supposed to be a Saif Ali Khan rom-com. Instead, it became Deepika Padukone’s breakthrough moment, largely thanks to her turn as Veronica, a character that was anything but the typical Bollywood heroine.

Now, 13 years on, it’s clear Cocktail wasn’t just a hit, it was a gamechanger. Here’s why Veronica remains one of the boldest characters of Deepika’s career, and arguably, a milestone in the way mainstream Hindi cinema wrote women.

 Deepika Padukone Messy, magnetic, and miles ahead of her time — Deepika’s Veronica still hits different 13 years laterYoutube Screengrab

 


1. Veronica wasn’t made to be likeable—and that worked

 

She drank, she partied, she refused to apologise for being a mess. Bollywood had shown wild girls before, but usually only as cautionary tales. Veronica wasn’t punished for her flaws, she was allowed to feel, grow, and still not fit the box. For 2012, that was rare.

 

2. The emotional messiness felt honest

 

Deepika brought an unexpected vulnerability to Veronica. The crying in the bathroom, the reckless dancing, the craving for love under all the bravado, it wasn’t subtle, but it was real. That performance helped audiences take Veronica seriously, not just as a manic pixie contrast to the "good girl" Meera played by Diana Penty.

 

3. It wasn’t just a role—it was a career pivot

 

Even Deepika has said Veronica changed everything. After years of being seen as just a pretty face in glossy roles, Cocktail gave her the edge. It showed she could carry emotional weight, and wasn’t afraid to look messy while doing it. From here, her career took a sharper, more ambitious turn.

 

4. The music gave Veronica her own universe

 

It wasn’t just the acting, the soundtrack helped shape the film’s tone. Songs like Jugni, Tumhi Ho Bandhu, and Daaru Desi gave Veronica a carefree, chaotic rhythm that stuck. These tracks still pop up on nostalgia playlists, a decade later.

 

5. In hindsight, she was the real protagonist

 

While the film tried to balance the love triangle, it was Veronica’s arc that people remembered. Not because she got the guy, she didn’t, but because she evolved. She wasn’t a footnote in someone else’s story. She was the story.


 Deepika Padukone Veronica wasn’t the ‘good girl’, but she made audiences feel everything — and Deepika nailed itYoutube Screengrab

 


She shifted how leading women were written

 

After Cocktail, Bollywood slowly started embracing female characters who didn’t always make the 'right' choices. Veronica made it okay to be complicated on screen. That legacy may not always be acknowledged, but it shows up in every “imperfect” female lead we see today.

  Thirteen years since Cocktail released, Veronica remains one of Deepika Padukone’s most unforgettable charactersZEE5

 


Deepika Padukone may have played many iconic characters since, but Veronica remains a turning point for her and for Bollywood. Thirteen years on, she’s still the cool, chaotic outlier who made room for women to be more than just nice.

