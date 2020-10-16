Deepika Padukone resumes the shooting of Shakun Batra’s next

In September, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi started shooting for Shakun Batra’s next in Goa, India. But, Deepika had to return to Mumbai as she was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for investigation.







And now, according to a report in Mid-day, the actress recently resumed the shooting of the untitled film. A source told the tabloid, “Deepika was in good spirits as she joined the unit last Thursday. Since there had been a 10-day-plus break, Shakun wanted her to ease into the process. She shot a light-hearted scene with Siddhant and Ananya.”

The source further added that when Deepika was in Mumbai, Batra shot the combination scenes of Siddhant and Ananya. The movie also stars Dhairya Karva.

While it is not yet known what the story of the film is, a source told the tabloid, “The movie studies the relationship dynamics between four friends who go on a road trip.”







The untitled film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day next year. Let’s see if the movie will be able to hit the big screens as per the schedule.







Talking about Deepika’s other projects; the actress will next be seen in 83 which is slated to release on Christmas this year. She also has Nag Ashwin’s multi-lingual film which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas as the male leads. There are also reports that the actress has been roped in to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in YRF’s Pathan. However, YRF has not yet officially announced the film.





