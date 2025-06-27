David Beckham hospitalised for arm surgery after years of pain from old football injury

Quick highlights:
- David Beckham had surgery on his right arm following years of discomfort from a 2003 injury.
- Victoria Beckham posted a hospital photo with the caption “Get well soon Daddy.”
- Doctors removed a pin that failed to dissolve from an earlier procedure.
- Fans flooded social media with support as Beckham begins recovery.
David Beckham has undergone surgery on his right arm after enduring years of pain from an old football injury. The former England captain was admitted to hospital this week, where doctors corrected a long-standing issue stemming from a 2003 match against South Africa. Beckham is now recovering, with his wife Victoria offering fans a glimpse into his post-op condition through an Instagram update.
Victoria Beckham's story Instagram screengrab/victoriabeckham
Victoria Beckham shares intimate post-surgery moment
Victoria posted a photo of David in a hospital gown and blue arm sling, lying in bed and smiling faintly at the camera. “Get well soon Daddy,” she wrote, along with a white heart emoji. In another story, she showed a friendship bracelet gifted to him with the message “Get well soon” spelled out in beads.
The public gesture quickly drew attention, prompting fans to ask questions and offer well-wishes across social media. With comments turned off on Instagram Stories, many took to Twitter to express their concern and admiration.
Victoria Beckham's story Instagram screengrab/victoriabeckham
Surgery linked to 2003 wrist injury, say sources
According to a source quoted by The Sun, the surgery was required due to complications from an old wrist injury Beckham sustained over two decades ago. A metal pin inserted at the time had not dissolved as expected and had started causing intense pain.
David Beckham of England feels the pain in his arm after being tackled and upended by Thabang Molefe of South AfricaGetty Images
“David had been in pain for years but didn’t think much of it,” said the source. “It got worse recently, so he went for a scan, which revealed the pin had not dissolved. The operation went well, and he’s in great spirits now.” Victoria reportedly stayed by his side throughout the procedure.