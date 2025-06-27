Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

David Beckham hospitalised for arm surgery after years of pain from old football injury

Victoria Beckham shares photo from his hospital bed as fans rally behind the football legend.

David Beckham

Beckham’s arm surgery linked to an old injury from a 2003 football match

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Quick highlights:

  • David Beckham had surgery on his right arm following years of discomfort from a 2003 injury.
  • Victoria Beckham posted a hospital photo with the caption “Get well soon Daddy.”
  • Doctors removed a pin that failed to dissolve from an earlier procedure.
  • Fans flooded social media with support as Beckham begins recovery.

David Beckham has undergone surgery on his right arm after enduring years of pain from an old football injury. The former England captain was admitted to hospital this week, where doctors corrected a long-standing issue stemming from a 2003 match against South Africa. Beckham is now recovering, with his wife Victoria offering fans a glimpse into his post-op condition through an Instagram update.

Victoria Beckham's story Instagram screengrab/victoriabeckham


Victoria Beckham shares intimate post-surgery moment

Victoria posted a photo of David in a hospital gown and blue arm sling, lying in bed and smiling faintly at the camera. “Get well soon Daddy,” she wrote, along with a white heart emoji. In another story, she showed a friendship bracelet gifted to him with the message “Get well soon” spelled out in beads.

The public gesture quickly drew attention, prompting fans to ask questions and offer well-wishes across social media. With comments turned off on Instagram Stories, many took to Twitter to express their concern and admiration.

Victoria Beckham's story Instagram screengrab/victoriabeckham


Surgery linked to 2003 wrist injury, say sources

According to a source quoted by The Sun, the surgery was required due to complications from an old wrist injury Beckham sustained over two decades ago. A metal pin inserted at the time had not dissolved as expected and had started causing intense pain.

David Beckham of England feels the pain in his arm after being tackled and upended by Thabang Molefe of South AfricaGetty Images


“David had been in pain for years but didn’t think much of it,” said the source. “It got worse recently, so he went for a scan, which revealed the pin had not dissolved. The operation went well, and he’s in great spirits now.” Victoria reportedly stayed by his side throughout the procedure.

celebrity healthfootballpostsurgeryvictoria beckhamdavid beckham

Related News

Rugby Premier League
Sports

Rugby Premier League aims to revive Indian rugby through new sevens league

Alcaraz-Wimbledon-Getty
Tennis

Wimbledon draw: Alcaraz opens against Fognini, Sabalenka faces qualifier

Sir Sajid Javid leads commission 'tackling social divisions'
News

Sir Sajid Javid leads commission 'tackling social divisions'

More For You

Jofra Archer

The 30-year-old fast bowler has struggled with injuries throughout his career and has played just 13 Tests, the last of which was in February 2021.

Getty Images

Jofra Archer recalled for second Test against India

JOFRA ARCHER has been named in England's squad for the second Test against India, marking his return to the Test side after more than four years.

The 30-year-old fast bowler has struggled with injuries throughout his career and has played just 13 Tests, the last of which was in February 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajasthan Royals owner accuses former partner of blackmail
Manoj Badale (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Rajasthan Royals owner accuses former partner of blackmail

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE cricket franchise Rajasthan Royals' majority owner has accused his former co-owner of trying to blackmail him by alleging he was defrauded out of his minority stake in the club.

London-based venture capitalist Manoj Badale and his company Emerging Media Ventures are suing businessman Raj Kundra at London's High Court for allegedly breaching a 2019 confidential settlement agreement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alcaraz hits form ahead of Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz lifts the trophy after winning the Queen’s Club final in London last Sunday (22)

Alcaraz hits form ahead of Wimbledon

CARLOS ALCARAZ warned his Wimbledon rivals that he “feels great” on grass after the world number two defied his own expectations by winning the Queen’s Club title for a second time.

Alcaraz battled to a bruising 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 victory over Czech world number 30 Jiri Lehecka in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up event last Sunday (22). The 22-year-old has extended his career-best winning streak to 18 matches, putting him in the perfect position to defend his Wimbledon title.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is valued at USD 12 billion. The ECB is also set to receive GBP 520m (USD 700 million) from the sale of 49 per cent of the eight 'Hundred' franchises.

Getty Images

ECB and BCCI join hands to oppose Saudi T20 league: Report

THE PROPOSED Saudi T20 league, reportedly a USD 400 million venture, will not receive support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), according to a news report.

The news report, by The Guardian, stated that both boards are working together to safeguard their own leagues from being impacted.

Keep ReadingShow less
Emma Raducanu suffers shock Wimbledon warm-up defeat

Emma Raducanu plays a forehand against Maya Joint of Australia during the Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 25, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

Emma Raducanu suffers shock Wimbledon warm-up defeat

EMMA RADUCANU suffered a setback ahead of Wimbledon as the former US Open champion crashed to a shock defeat against Australian teenager Maya Joint in the second round at Eastbourne on Wednesday (25).

After a difficult year marred by poor form and back problems, Raducanu had hoped for a morale-boosting run at Eastbourne before Wimbledon starts on Monday (30).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc